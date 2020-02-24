PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 24th February – Sunday, 1st March, 2020

MUSIC

v Monday, 24th February at 21.30h at the Hotel Màgic, La Massana. (Free) Magic Mondays with Vibrand in Clau de Soul. Every Monday you have an appointment with the best live music. Start the week enjoying the ‘Magic Mondays’ and the best atmosphere! The band will play the songs you like most by artists such as Sting, Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Bruno Mars, among many others, and in an unusual way. Come and dance while we sing funk, soul, reggae, swing and jazz.

v Tuesday, 25th February from 21h – 23h at the Hotel Sant Gothard, Erts, La Massana. (Free). Patxi Leiva in concert: ‘Endorfines’ tour every Friday during January, February and March, with Patxi Leiva.

v Thursday, 27th February at 20.30h at the Hotel Piolets Centre Soldeu. (Free) Vibrand Concert in Clau de Soul. Every Thursday you can enjoy live music and the best atmosphere in Soldeu! The band will play the songs you like most from artists such as Sting, Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Bruno Mars in an unusual way. Come and dance while we sing funk, soul, reggae, swing and jazz!

v Friday, 28th February from 21h – 23h at the Hotel Sant Gothard, Erts, La Massana. (Free). Patxi Leiva in concert: ‘Endorfines’ tour. Microconcerts live at Hotel Sant Gothard, every Friday during January, February and March, with Patxi Leiva.

v Friday, 28th February at 21.30h at the National Auditorium of Andorra, Ordino. (General admission: 20€, VR seat tickets: 15€, with Carnet Jove 15% discount. Ticket sales at www.cultura.ad) Pablo Milanés, one of the chief exponents as a singer-songwriter, continues to present his Esencia tour, a project that, over the last two years, has received resounding ovations on the stages of Europe and America. In the words of the musician: “It is a recital that summarises the essence of my work, in which my emblematic songs are replayed”: El breve espacio en que no estás, Para vivir, Yolanda, Ya ves, together with others that are examples of the nature and uniqueness of this troubadour. Milanés’s great musical versatility has allowed him to deal with a wide variety of genres of Cuban and American music and to express himself, from the most traditional to the most modern or experimental, from filin of new songs, through jazz, rumba, bolero, among many others. With Esencia he presents a more intimate but no less striking format in which the guitar is back in prominence. After receiving two Latin Grammy Awards in 2005 and a Grammy for musical excellence in 2015, Milanés, a tireless creator, continued producing, composing and recording. In recent years he has collaborated with Cuban musicians such as José María Vitier, Miguel Núñez and Chucho Valdés, among others. At the moment he is working on two new albums (one of American jazz and another one of versions of salsa classics from his repertoire) and in addition he continues composing for his new disc. Musicians: Ivonne Téllez, piano, Charity R. Varona, cello.

v Friday, 28th February at 21.30h at Hotel Màgic, Andorra la Vella . (Free). Vibrand Concert in Clau de Soul. Start the weekend with the best live music and the best atmosphere! Come and dance to the rhythm of funk, soul, reggae, swing, jazz and soul with us! The band will perform the songs you like most from Sting, Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Bruno Mars.

v Friday, 28th February at 22.30h at the cafè-teatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. (Reverse box office.) Concerts a la Fada: Pablo Bernal and Víctor Bonell. Pablo Bernal and Víctor Bonell, come together on stage for the first time, to offer a joint concert at La Fada Ignorant with a complete and powerful repertoire. Víctor Bonell was finalist of the 3rd La Fi Andorra music competition. He is a Madrid singer-songwriter who unleashes his passion for everyone who listens to him. His lyrics, both everyday and deep, connect with the audience in a unique way. You will notice, with each song, the versatility of this artist. Influenced by classic rock until the present indie, next to his classic formation, his compositions always suggest a landscape different from the rest. Pablo Bernal, born in Cádiz and resident in Madrid won the Prize for The Best Music in the 1st Contest of Young Singer-songwiters at the Ciudad de Xàtiva (Valencia)

v Saturday, 29th February at 22.30h at the cafè-teatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. (Ticket in advance: 14€. www.lafadaignorant.com. At the box office the same day: 16€.) Concerts a la Fada: Rubén Pozo & Lichis present Mesa para dos (Table for two). Two rockers, in love with music, join forces. Recognized by critics and with the support of the public, both have a professional background that backs up two successful careers; Rubén Pozo, founder of Pereza, launched En Marcha in 2015′, and in 2017 presented Habrá vivir. Lichis, poet and voice of La Cabra mecánica, started his solo career with Modo Avión in 2014. In 2018 he toured the neighbouring country to present his latest LP Mariposas & Torneos de verano which he issued on vinyl. After several collaborations, the two artists are embarking on a new project which is destined to create waves. Mesa para dos is the name chosen for the duo, which gives the audience the opportunity to listen and get excited about the songs of both musicians and, the so far unpublished, songs composed jointly. Friends and accomplices on stage, Rubén and Lichis will be performing a show that will delight those who love good rock and capital music.

v Saturday, 29th February at 21.30h at Anyós Park, Anyós, La Massana. Vibrand Concert in Clau de Soul The best proposal for

Saturday! A journey born of the soul that goes through different musical styles to enjoy the songs you like! Concert of soul, funky, R&B, jazz, reggae, bag by artists such as Sting, Jamiroquai, Amy Winehouse, Stevie Wonder, James Brown and Bruno Mars

v Sunday, 1st March at 19h at the Sport Hotel Village, Canillo Shuffle Express in concert. (Free) After a good skiing session, load your batteries with a pure blues concert! The band will entertain you with the best versions of traditional and contemporary artists such as BB King, Eric Clapton,. Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Joe Bonamassa, Jr.Watson and Little Walter, Elmore Jame, and with their original songs. Musicians: Pablo Villar (vocals and guitar); Virginia Yañez, (keyboard and vocals); Marc Milian (bass and double bass); Dante Falótico (percussion).

BALLET

v Tuesday, 25th February at 20.15h at the Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. Ballet streaming from the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden. The Cellist & Dances at a gathering. The Royal Ballet presents, to critical acclaim, the world premiere of Cathy Marston’s first work for the Company, alongside a revival of Jerome Robbin’s timeless classic of pure dance. Cathy Marston has previously been an Associate Artist of the Royal Opera House and Director of Bern Ballet, and is much in demand internationally. The inspiration for her first work for The Royal Ballet Main Stage is the momentous life and career of the cellist Jacqueline du Pré. Jerome Robbins’s elegant and elegiac classic forms the second part of the programme. This exercise in pure dance for five couples, set to music by Chopin, is a masterpiece of subtlety and invention.

Performers: The Royal Ballet company. The Cellist to music by Philip Feeney. Choreographer: Cathy Marston. Conductor: Andrea Molino. Dancers: Lauren Cuthbertson (as du Pré). Matthew Ball, (as her husband, concert pianist and conductor, Daniel Barenboim). Marcelino Sambé (as the cello). Solo cello: Hetty Snell. Concert Master: Sergey Levitin.

Dances at a Gathering to music by Fryderyk Chopin. Choreographer: Jerome Robbins. Dancers: Luca Acri, Marianela Nuñez, Francesca Hayward, Yasmine Naghdi, Fumi Kaneko, Laura Morera, Alexander Campbell, William Bracewell, Federico Bonelli. Solo piano: Robert Clark. Dancer: Valentino Zucchetti.

The Cellist Trailer: https://www.roh.org.uk/showings/new- marston-new-scarlett-live-2020

The Cellist Rehearsal: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6DS- SOVGiI

FESTIVALS – CARNIVAL 2020 AROUND ANDORRA continued… In case you missed last week’s introduction to the traditions of Carnival/Carnestoltes see at the end*.

CANILLO.

v Monday, 24th February, at 17h. Popular sausage barbeque plus judgment and burning of Carnival Carnestoltes in the Plaça del Telecabina.

ORDINO

v Monday, 24th February from 12h – 18h in Plaça Major, Ordino (in case of bad weather, in ACCO) 12h Performance of the traditional street theatre plays: Contrabandistes (Smugglers) and El Robatori de l’Olla (the stealing of the cauldron) offered by El Traguet i més with the participation of the folk dance group, Esbart Valls del Nord, the choir, Coral Casamanya, the band, Grup Folklòric d’Ordino and Ordino’s young and not so young volunteers.

13h Cauldron of Carnival Broth with Meat, offered by the Hotel Babot. In ACCO

16.30h Registration for the Fancy Dress Competition.

Prizes (1st, 2nd and 3rd) for the most original costume

Prizes (1st, 2nd and 3rd) for the most handmade costume

17h Start of the Children’s Fancy Dress Contest followed by chocolate and coca sweet cake.

ENCAMP in different rooms in the Sports Centre unless otherwise stated.

v Monday, 24th February at 16.06h (sic) Traditional performance of the Ball de l’ossa (Dance of the Bear) in El Prat de l’Areny Car park, followed by the distribution of allioli del Sastret. 17.39h Children’s show with Quina Ballaruca in the Sala de Congressos followed by coca and hot chocolate. 23h Evening dance and cover versions by Swing Latino in the Sala de Festes then, at 01.30h Festa Fluor Party with DJ Moncho, DJ Mon and Luka Caro with many surprises, followed, at 03.30h, by food.

v Tuesday, 25th February at 19.09h Lowering of His Carnival Majesty Carnestoltes in the Plaça de Consell General. 23h Evening dance with cover versions by Bocamolls in the Sala de Festes. 00.30h Operation of His Carnival Majesty Carnestoltes, this year with the stellar collaboration of Cristina Medina and Nines a Laque Seavecina. The party ends with DJ Moncho.

v Wednesday, 26th February Saint Final. 20.30h Popular sardinada (sardines) for everyone in the Plaça dels Arínsols followed, at 21.04h, by the Reading of the last wishes of His Majesty Carnestoltes. And then, at 21.11h, A big firework display.

SANT JULIÀ DE LÒRIA.

v Monday, 24th February at 16h Competition of the Botifarra card game in the bar of the Cultural and Congress Centre. 17h Children’s entertainment show: Propera Estació: La Festa (Next Station: The Fiesta) with the Coloraines Band company in the Plaça de la Germandat (in case of bad weather in the lobby of the Lauredian Cultural and Congress Centre) Followed immediately afterwards by the lowering, judgement and cremation of Carnestoltes carried out by the Wizards and the Lauredian Ladies and Gentlemen, in the Plaça de la Germandat.

LA MASSANA

v Tuesday, 25th February from 11h – 12h in the Library. Carnival Workshop for ages 6 – 16: Wear glasses for Carnival. (My apologies, the Comú has organised other events during the school holidays but I now see that the inscription date was last week. C.A.)

PAS DE LA CASA – most events are in various areas of the Sports Centre.

v Friday, 28th February at 8h Passing of the Town Crier through the streets. 17.30h Children’s show Explosive + popular snack in the Assembly Hall of the Sports Centre. 22.30h Fancy Dress dance with the 7D ROCK cover version group in the Sala de Festes followed at 00.1h Discopas with DJ Madlo.

v Saturday, 29th February, at 7.30h Passing of the Town Crier through the streets. 10.30h Children’s Fancy Dress contest (up to 15 years) with MC. Kensy. Registration opens 30 minutes before at the Grandvalira stage. 17.30h Children’s show: Utinghami in the Assembly hall. 18.30h Sumba master class for all. 21h Carnival Dinner (with prior registration*) Price: 25€. Limited places at *Restaurant Chez Paulo. 23h Evening dance with the Taxman cover version group + costume contest with individual and collective prizes (from 16 years old). Registration prior to the start in the Party room. 01.30h Discopas with DJ MAX also in the Party room

v Sunday, 1st March 7.30h Passing of the Town Crier through the streets.16h Treasure hunt (with prize!) at Grandvalira Platforma. 20.30h Popular Sardine supper in the Plaça de L’Esglesia followed at 21h by the Judgment and burning of His Majesty, King Carnival.

ESCALDES-ENGORDANY & ANDORRA LA VELLA

v Monday, 24th February at 17.30h at the Sala Prat del Raure, Escaldes-Engordany. Children’s fancy dress party with coca and hot chocolate.

v Tuesday, 25th February at 18h Traditional Theft of the Cauldrons with Andorra la Vella’s Esbart Dansaire folk dance group. 19h Trial of the Carnival King, in partnership with the Making Off theatre group. 19:30h The cremation of the Carnival King along with the traditional shepherds’ meal of Pa amb Tomàquet (bread and tomato) and cold meats for all, from Andorra at the Plaça Guillemó in Andorra la Vella. With performances by the dance groups: Santa Anna from Escaldes-Engordany and Esbart Dansaire from Andorra la Vella.

v Sunday, 1st March at 12.30h the Plaça Castellera plaque will be unveiled and the human castlers Castellers d’Andorra will perform in the Plaça Príncep Benlloch.

GASTRONOMY

v Sunday, 1st March at 13.30h the 7th Community calçotada (a great, traditional, ‘spring onion’ barbecue) will take place in Carrer de Veedors (Escaldes-Engordany), organised by the Pro-Tourism Union for Escaldes-Engordany (UPTEE) Ticket price: 7€). This includes:

10 calçots (IGP calçots de Valls – where they were originally ‘invented’). 1 terrine of sauce, 1 cup of gluten and lactose free sausage, 1 slice of bread, Wines (DO Tarragona) 1 memorial bib – the latter needed to stop the sauce dripping down your front.

CINEMA

v Monday 24th – Thursday 27th at 20h in the Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. This weeks foreign language film is an award winning film in Georgian with Spanish subtitles. Solo nos queda bailar (And then we danced) Directed by Levan Akin, Starring: Levan Gelbakhiani, Bachi Valishvili, Ana Javakishvili. The Story: A passionate coming-of-age tale set amidst the conservative confines of modern Tbilisi, the film follows Merab, a competitive dancer who is thrown off balance by the arrival of Irakli, a fellow male dancer with a rebellious streak. Merab and his partner have been training for years for a spot in the National Georgian Ensemble. The arrival of the other dancer throws Merab off balance, sparking both an intense rivalry and romantic desire that may cause him to risk his future. He won The Guldbagge for Best Actor in a Leading Role. This is a Swedish film award presented annually by the Swedish Film Institute as part of the Guldbagge Awards to actors working in the Swedish motion picture industry. The film also won Best Picture, Best Cinematography and Best screen play. (Check out the links below. C.A.)

v Saturday, 29th February at 18h in the Auditorium of the Ice Palace of Andorra, Canillo. Mountain and adventure film show

CHILDREN (All children’s activities are in Catalan unless otherwise stated.).

v Tuesday, 25th February at 17.30h in the Municipal Library of Pas de la Casa. Children’s workshop: Paint your mask directed by Martina Linares. An activity aimed at children from 6-years-old, which will consist of choosing one of the masks that His Majesty Carnestaltes left for us on his way through the library and then painting and decorating it as we like.

v Tuesday, 25th February – Friday, 28th February in Pas de la Casa and Encamp. Registration open for Youth Carnival activities in the relative Sports Centres’ reception areas. In Encamp the price for the four days (from 25th to 28th February) is 77.80€, with a 10% discount if the young person has a Piolet Club card or the Carnet Jove card or is a day area user. There is also a 20% discount for a second sibling. In addition, in Pas de la Casa there is also the possibility of taking children to the Youth Area on Monday, 24th February which is a holiday, at an extra price of 25€. During Carnival Week school holidays, the youth areas of Encamp and Pas de la Casa do not close, and the comú has prepared a wide range of activities related to the Carnival festival, where, through workshops, sports, games, shows and excursions the children can enjoy this traditional festival so deeply rooted and loved by the people of Encamp.

LIBRARY HOLIDAYS in the University Communal Library of Sant Julià de Lòria (for 3-10 year-olds) at 17h.

v Tuesday, 25th February. Storytelling: Balla sardineta dances by Montse Dulcet

v Wednesday, 26th February. Creative workshop with Núria Novell

v Thursday, 27th February. Story Session: Queen Carnival by Carol Caubet

CARNIVAL WORKSHOPS: in the Little Readers area of the Escaldes- Engordany Library.

v From Tuesday 25th – Friday, 28th February, Different events involving storytelling from 17h – 18.30h for children aged from 6 – 11. (Price 12€ for the week’s events. Reserve a place by ringing 802 256 or mailing [email protected])

SPORT

v Saturday, 7th March from 10h — 19h at Els Serradells Sports Centre, Andorra la Vella. (37€ all inclusive – see below. Register at [email protected] – or +376 647 321. There is place for 160 bikes.) Andbank WINTCYCLING 2020. This is the second edition of an Indoor Cycling charity event hosted by Assandca, the Andorran Cancer Association, to be held on 7th March with the best instructors in Andorra and Spain. The purpose of this event is to raise money to continue developing the association’s projects such as caring for those affected by cancer, spreading information about the disease, promoting volunteering, and also promoting and disseminating indoor cycling.

Description of the Activity: Six 45-minute indoor cycling classes, with a lunch break from 14h – 16h. Registration includes access to all 6 classes, lunch, a technical t-shirt, a refreshments container (water, nuts, fruit and isotonic drinks). In the evening, there will be a dinner and closing party for the event.

Culturally yours,

Clare.

