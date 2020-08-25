PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 24th August – Sunday, 30th August, 2020

MUSIC

Tuesday, 25th August at 19.30h at the Former Andorra la Vella Fire Station, Andorra la Vella. (Free) Rhythms, Musical Capital: Eban Quartet: Cuban music

Wednesday, 26th August at 19h in the Plaça Mayor, Ordino. (Free) 24th Open Nights: ONCA-Carrer, La Pecera. Pop rock from the 80s and 90s. ON-CARRER is a summer cycle in spaces and corners of all the parishes, which will end on 26th August in Ordino. Each formation will perform three sets of 20 to 25 minutes. The cycle will have a “casual” look to avoid audience concentration and encourage the “surprise” of finding music on the streets

Wednesday, 26th August at 19.45h Gardens Casa Areny-Plandolit, Ordino. (Free) 24th. Open Nights, ONCA-Carrer: Josep Bracero. Classical.

Wednesday, 26th August at 19h in the Plaça d’Engordany, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free. Reservations essential at: Tel: 890 881 E- mail : [email protected] ) Engordany a duo: Duet Daura. Duet Daura perform in the new cycle Engordany a duo, an eclectic programming proposal with duos from the country in an historic

location of the parish, on the stage of Engordany. DUURA DAURA “Music rooted in the Pyrenees” with Pilar Planavila (accordion), Ivan Caro (gralla, flabiol, ocarina & flute). The duo is looking for new sounds

with instruments from different worlds, such as the accordion and the gralla. The duo offers traditional music from the Pyrenees with their own arrangements and fusion proposals from other places. In addition, it incorporates other root instruments such as the flabiol and tambourine, tambourine or the Aran bot. The repertoire is based on melodies, mainly Pyrenean, with a selection of songs designed to listen, sing and dance, either with a partner such as pasodobles, waltzes, xotis, polkas or masurques or with collective dances such as circles, champagnes, flat dancing and short sardanas.

Thursday, 27th August at 19.30h at the Former Andorra la Vella Fire Station, Andorra la Vella. (Free) Rhythms, Musical Capital: Born to Band tribute to Bruce Springsteen.

Thursday, 27th August at 20h at Plaça dels Arínsols, Encamp. (Free) Encamp in Clau de llum with Rock Català Tribut. A tribute to Catalan rock in general, a concert with the songs of the most important

groups of this phenomenon that have marked adolescence, maturity and we could say that they are those of a whole generation, songs like Boig per tu , L’Empordà , Bon dia, El tren de mitjanit, És inútil continuar … With an exceptional band of musicians, some of whom have participated in this movement and have been part of the best known groups in our country such as Sau, Jarabe de Palo, Pep Sala , Brams…

Thursday, 27th August at 21.30h at Anyós Park, La Massana. Vibrand in Clau de Soul in concert. The best plans for Saturday are back with live music, the best food and all the health precautions! Don’t forget your mask and come and enjoy a concert of soul, funk, R&B, jazz, swing, reggae, bag, by artists like Sting, Jamiroquai, Amy Winehouse, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin, among many others. A journey born of soul and exploring different musical styles and where you can enjoy the songs you like the most in an amazing way! Virginia Yañez (keyboards and vocals); Marc Milian (bass, double bass and vocals) and Dante Falótico (drums, percussion and vocals).

Thursday, August 27 at 20h at the Hotel Golden Tulip Andorra Fènix, Escaldes-Engordany. (Limited entry. Reservations at 760 760 or email [email protected] ) Concerts on the terrace The RoofTop VAN with Noa Asthi. Every Thursday is a party on the terrace The RoofTop VAN!

Saturday, 29th August at 20.30h in the Parc del Senzill, Sant Julià de Lòria. (Admission: €5. Under 16s, free. Places limited to 50. Reservations: Tel 744 044) Concert by the group Eugenia & Mar. Voice and guitar concert by the group Eugenia & Mar, at the Cala Laurediana.

Saturday, 29th August at 20.30h in the Xixerella Camping Park, Xixerella, La Massana. (Cost of dinner) Vibrand in Clau de Soul in concert. International golf tournament, dinner and live music, the best plans for this Saturday! We invite you to enjoy golf and a dinner to the beat of soul, funk, R&B, jazz, swing, reggae, hits from artists like Sting, Jamiroquai, Amy Winehouse, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, among many others. A journey born of soul and exploring different musical styles and where

you can enjoy the songs you like the most in an amazing way! Virginia Yañez (keyboards and vocals); Marc Milian (bass, double bass and vocals) and Dante Falótico (drums, percussion and vocals).

Friday, 28th & Saturday 29th at 21h at the Hard Rock Café, Andorra la Vella. (Book your table at Tel +376 811 888) DJ Nights at Hard Rock Cafe Andorra. Themed DJ sessions with DJ J-Nano.

Saturday, 29th August at 22h at the cafè teatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. (Max 30 people) Concerts at La Fada, Art Fusion: Mike Lion with Limitless.

THEATE & DANCE

Monday, 24th August at 19h at the Lake Engolasters, EscaldesEngordany. (Free. Reservations at: Tel 890 881 or E- mail [email protected] ) Our land. A show that denounces the destruction of the environment in which three dancers raise the responsibility of human beings to take care of nature. Contemporary dance serves as a link between the dancers’ bodies and the natural environment.

Wednesday, 26th August at 18.30h & 19.30h at the Plaça de la Germandat, Sant Julià de Lòria. (Free) Meeting: dance with Emma Roba & Borja Fernández. After a long time, two individuals reconnect

through eye contact. Two simple bodies trying to reconnect with movement.

Wednesday, 26th August at 22h in different spaces of the parish of Sant Julià de Lòria. (2€ for over 16s. Information and reservations at the Sant Julià de Lòria Tourist Office, tel.744 045. Aimed at an adult audience and children over 10.) Night of witches and legends. Night walk through the old quarter to discover legends and anecdotes of the witches who lived in these areas. By Assumpta Mercader, narrator, and the musical group Els Pardals.

FESTIVALS

Tuesday, 25th August at 17h at the Prat Gran, Encamp. (Free) Summer afternoons in Encamp with Water Stories. It is a show of soaked songs and dances. Every song is a story, every story a reason to cool off … Maybe we find a clumsy acrobat laden with water walking down a tightrope, with a little luck we can get to see a mysterious water woman or go through a washing train, we can also get a little romantic sheltered under an umbrella or start watering that neighbouring gossip, to end up making a match of Aigüix.

Wednesday, 26th August at 15h at the Plaça de l’Església de Sant Pere, Pas de la Casa. (Free) Summer afternoons at Pas de la Casa with Bassal Rock. Bassal Rock is specially created to fight heat in the most original and fun way! This show combines live musical entertainment with a series of aquatic resources designed specifically for each drop of water to share a sea of happiness!

Wednesday, 26th August at 18h at the Prat Gran, La Massana. Children’s Wednesday in El Prat Gran. (Free. Limited places. La Massana Tourist Office or Tel. +376 835 693.) Bracelet workshop with Tot Idea. Recycling, imagination and a little dexterity, you only need these three elements to make amusing and elegant bracelets. The fashion world has never been such fun or so eco-friendly. A workshop designed to teach the little ones that a lot of things can be made through the reuse of items found at home.

Thursday, 27th August at 17h in the Prat Gran, Encamp. (Free) Summer afternoons in Encamp with Medievalia. Medievalia is a montage of giant games themed in the medieval world. Fifteen different

games: skill, precision, balance, aim … Amongst these games are: a castle, a bank, a rabbit race, catapults, cheese…

Saturday, 29th August at 17h at the Plaça del Prat del Riu, Canillo. (Free. Reservations at Tel. 751 090) Children’s show: Terrabastall. With great enthusiasm, the Comú of Canillo resumes the summer season of children’s activities in the Plaça Prat del Riu. All the children of Canillo, Andorra, and those who visit us these days, will be able to enjoy this weekend two special shows for them: Capacity, in order to respect safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, will be limited (places to sit will be signposted) and a mask must be worn. In case of rain, the activity will be moved to the Perecaus building.

