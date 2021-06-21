PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 21th June – Sunday, 27th June, 2021

MUSIC

Wednesday, 23rd June at 20h at The Roof Van Top, Escaldes-Engordany. (Limited capacity. Reservations at 760 760 or [email protected]) Vibrand Concert in Clau de Soul. Come and enjoy a unique St. John’s Eve party, with fireworks and live music! We invite you to enjoy a concert of soul, funk, R&B, jazz, swing, reggae and bag, with songs by your favourite artists. A journey born of soul and exploring different musical styles and where you can enjoy the songs you like the most in an amazing way.

THE FESTIVAL OF SANT JOAN & THE SUMMER SOLSTICE WEDNESDAY, 23rd JUNE

Andorra’s Bonfire Night

(Note the Catalan name Joan is pronounced Jo-won)

See end for more info on the traditions of Sant Joan.

LA MASSANA

Wednesday, 23rd June at 22h in the Plaça de Les Fontetes, La Massana. (Number of places limited.) Midsummer’s Eve concert with Punker’s Love the 80’s in the plaça, and bonfire lighting in the carpark behind the schools.

ANDORRA LA VELLA

Wednesday 23rd of June’s Eve of Sant Joan traditional celebrations. After a blank year due to the pandemic, the Comú d’Andorra la Vella is recovering both the celebrations of the Eve of Sant Joan and the Festa del Poble.

WEDNESDAY: Eve of Sant Joan. This year Andorra la Vella plays host to the traditional Flame of Canigó (*see more info below) which will arrive from Spain and be received at 13.30h at the Comú d’Andorra la Vella by the Cònsol Major (the Mayor) Conxita Marsol.

At 19h representatives from the other parishes will come to light their torches outside the Casa de la Vall and carry the Flame back to their respective bonfires. 23.30h For health reasons, this year the Fallaires of Andorra la Vella will not process through the Historic Centre swirling their falles (balls of fire) but instead will perform their

fire dances on three stages simultaneously (Plaça Guillemó, Plaça del Consell General and Plaça del Poble) and the public will be seated. Capacity is limited and will be allocated by first come first served.

VILLAGE FESTIVAL: ANDORRA LA VELLA

Thursday, 24th June: 12 noon Solemn Mass in the church of Sant Esteve followed at 13h by one of the highlights in the Plaça del Poble: a free concert of Catalan rumba by the popular group Los Manolos. Then, at 18h, the Catalan urban singer, Lildami, will perform a concert for the Children’s Council of Andorra la Vella. (Telephone / contact address for registration: Lildami Concert – seat reservation at 730 020. Open 8h – 15h) The celebrations of the Festa del Poble will culminate at 22.30h with a fireworks display that will be launched from the bus carpark beside the old bullring (vaccination centre).

Super Water Slide for Children: on Dr. Vilanova from 11h – 13:30h. and from 16h – 19:30h. Admission will be free, all you have to do is put on your swimsuit and bring along a towel.

DANCE

ENCAMP FESTA DEL POBLE

Saturday 26th & Sunday, 27th June at 19h in the Party room of the Sports and Sociocultural Complex of Encamp, Encamp. (Tickets are numbered and free, and can be booked AQUÍ or at the Department of Culture of the Municipality of Encamp.) The folkdance group, Esbart Sant Romà d’Encamp premieres 47 ’52. The new show of the excellent Sant Romà will also dance For You, which premiered in 2006, with music by Carlos Núñez and choreography by Maribela Moreno, and resumes Vertex, a composition in the form of a journey through the world of habaneras to find the vertex where sea travellers, regardless of their origins, feed on the richness of dance. The show finishes with the premiere of Folk, a piece the company has been working on for the past year and which, in addition to the Esbart’s usual classical fusion between folkloric and contemporary dance, incorporates the percussion of caixons, tambourines and whistles. This newly created piece has also been choreographed by Maribela Moreno based on musical themes by various authors.

CONFERENCES

Tuesday, 22nd June (no time given, ask when you book) at the Escaldes-Engordany Communal Library, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free. Telephone / contact address for registration: Limited capacity Reservations at [email protected] ) La Flora en un context de “canvi climàtic”. (Flora in the context of climate change.) How has the vegetation of our country changed and how is it expected to change in the next 50 years? Climate change plays an important role in the modelling of flora. More will be explained in this talk.

EXHIBITIONS

Monday, 21st June for one day in the Libraries of the Principality. Exhibitions of books on the flora of the Pyrenees. All libraries have a documentary collection, as well as novels, children’s or young people’s books and comics which have something to do with plants. Find out what your library holds!

Until Friday, 30th July at the Art al Set Galeria, Escaldes-Engordany. An Exhibition by Enric Aguilar of atmospheric nautical oil paintings. Opening Hours: Monday to Friday from 11h –13.30h and from 15.30h – 19h. Saturdays, by appointment

Until Saturday, 31st July, at the Taranmana Galeria d’Art, Escaldes-Engordany. Arts & Crafts with sculptures, ceramics and patchworks by Jordi Casamajor, Eva Ariza, Marta Bonilla, Valeria Vasi & Valerie Rymarenko – an International Club Member. Hours: Tuesday – Friday 10h – 13h and 16h – 20h, Saturday 11h – 13h and 16.30h – 20h.

From Sunday, 20th June until 30th August at Les Fontetes Comic Museum, La Massana. (Free admission: limited capacity depending on the health situation.) Exhibition L’Alcazar by Simon Lamouret. Simon Lamouret, born in Toulouse in 1987, studied illustration at the prestigious Estienne school in Paris, Beaux Arts in Angoulême and Arts Décos in Strasbourg. He settled in Bangalore, India to teach drawing. From this experience, which took place from 2013 to 2018, two very important projects were born in his career:

Bangalore (Warum, 2017) and L’Alcazar (Sarbacane, 2020). In this exhibition you can see more than twenty originals of the work of

L’Alcazar and the rest of its production. Simon Lamouret still lives in Toulouse. Simon also collaborates with the Revue Dessinée, runs drawing workshops and participates in residencies in France and abroad (Mazé, Casablanca, etc.) L’Alcazar is his first graphic novel and published by Sarbacane editions.

Until Friday, 31st December. Virtual exhibition. One country, seven parishes. The Archive of the Seven Keys on the website of the National Archive of Andorra, we invite you to visit the virtual exhibition “ One country, seven parishes. The Seven Keys Archive” that we have organized to celebrate International Archives Day. In this exhibition we explain the contents of the documentary collection of the Set Claus Archive (ASC), declared to be of Cultural Interest (BIC) in 2020. We will review and highlight the history of one of the most important collections of the National Archive. Some documents will be displayed according to their subject (justice, economy, public order, etc.). We hope you like it and will delve deeper into the fascinating history of our country.

CINEMA

No English/French language films are advertised. If interested in other language films Google Cinemes Illa Carlemany and then click on Cartellera.

GASTRONOMY

From Thursday, 24th June to Saturday, 24th July in Ordino Parish. Ordino Mountain Gastronomic Days. This summer the restaurants of Ordino offer menus and traditional mountain dishes to publicise our gastronomic heritage.

CHILDREN

Andorra la Vella’s festa. Super Water Slide for Children: on Dr. Vilanova from 11h – 13:30h. and from 16h – 19:30h. Admission will be free, all you have to do is put on your swimsuit and bring along a towel.

OTHER

Friday, 25th June at 18h in the Prat Gran, La Massana. (Limited capacity depending on health measures.) The presentation of the mural of the Prat Gran de la Massana. The artist Judit Rodrigo will present her performance in the area of the Prat Gran bandstand in La Massana. Then, the little ones aged 4 –8 will be able to attend the show Els somni de la Terra, by Anna Frases, from La Moixera.

Saturday, 26th June at 12 noon at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino. (6€ For those aged 16 and over. Duration approximately 1h 30min) Escape Game: The Writer’s Riddle. An Escape game in which the ingenuity and deductive ability of the participants will be tested and the 12 mysteries of the game will be solved. The resolution of each mystery will be provided by a numerical code that allows you to open one of the twelve padlocks that surround the suitcase that contains the key that allows you to “escape” from the House of Areny-Plandolit.

SPORT: A Note for your sporting diary:

On Sunday, 4th July, 2021, the triathlon, Ironman, comes to Andorra. Starting in Lake Engolasters for the swimming, then a cycle ride over Col d’Ordino and through the Tunel de Dos Valires. It will end in Andorra la Vella for the running. (This race offers 50 qualifying places for the 2021 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in St. George, Utah.) Warning: From 9h – 14.30h The Aldosa/Anyós road will have restricted traffic.

Culturally yours,

Clare.

_____________

Look for about the author of the blog Clare Allcard

_____________

Look here for the whole blog “Cultural events in Andorra with Clare Allcard