PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 21st September – Sunday, 27th September, 2020

MUSIC

LOOKING AHEAD to the start of the 2020 National Auditorium Season. Thursday, 1st October at 21.30h at the National Auditorium of Andorra, Ordino. (General ticket: 8€. VR seat ticket: 4€. Ticket with Carnet Jove 15% discount). NOTE: Faced with the pandemic, the capacity of the Auditorium has been limited and the online booking system only allows the sale of 2 tickets per online operation.

EXHIBITIONS

Until Wednesday, 30th September at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Centre. (Limited places). Art on vinyl. An Exhibition of artistic album covers from the Chambao Collection. Art and music are two disciplines that have always had a close relationship, whether mutually inspired or as a collaboration in the form of album covers, concert posters or video clips. This relationship is seen in the exhibition Art on vinyl with more than 300 covers signed by such prominent artists as Picasso, Joan Miró, Salvador Dalí, Basquiat and Andy Warhol, as well as a section dedicated to the music of the playful and cultural movement of the Madrilenian Movida. Disc covers are the cover letter, the wrapper that includes basic vinyl information. There are different artistic trends, but they often have bold designs, a lot of creativity and disinhibition. They are currently the subject of a collection, fetish pieces that evoke the greats of music such as David Bowie, the Rolling Stones, Pet Shop Boys and The Beatles. Art on vinyl, a journey through the popular culture of the twentieth century: eclectic and nostalgic. Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday from 9.30h – 13.30h and 15h – 19h.

Until Saturday, 31st October. (From the National Archive of Andorra.) Records from the collection of the historic, Radio Andorra.

CONFERENCES in Catalan unless otherwise stated

Thursday, 24th September at 20h at La Llacuna Cultural Centre, Andorra la Vella. (Places limited to 32 people. No mention of booking, but try ringing La Llacuna on 730 037) A Conference on Mindfulness and on training a beautiful, effective and healthy mind, organised by the Societat Andorrana de Ciències. The speakers, Dr. Andrés Martín, doctor in psychology and specialist in mindfulness, and Dr. Jordi Roig, PhD in pulmonology, will talk about this science of personal development in daily life and for health.

CINEMA

Wednesday 23rd and Thursday, 24th September at 19h at the Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. Tenet (in English) Director: Christopher Nolan. Starring: John David Washington Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki The Story: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

Cineclub de les Valls. Starting from 16th September, the Cineclub de les Valls reopens at the Teatre Communal Andorra la Vella with a new season of South American films in Spanish, every Wednesday at 21.30h. (Tickets: 5€).

