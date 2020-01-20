PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 20th January – Sunday, 26th January, 2020

Monday, 20th January at 21.30h at the Hotel Màgic, La Massana. (Free) Vibrand concert in Clau de Soul. Every Monday you have an appointment with the best live music. Start the week enjoying the ‘Magic Mondays’ and the best atmosphere! The band will play the songs you like most by artists such as Sting, Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Bruno Mars, among many others, and in an unusual way. Come and dance while we sing funk, soul, reggae, swing and jazz.

Wednesday, 22nd January at 20h at the Centre de Congressos, Andorra la Vella. (Tickets: 25€ & 35€ on sale at morabanc.ad/entrades and also at La Llacuna, Andorra la Vella.) 2020 Andorra la Vella Season with Piotr Beczala, the man considered one of the best tenors of the moment. He shares the lyric podium with figures such as Jonas Kaufmann, Juan Diego Flórez and Javier Camarena, and has consolidated his career with a varied and very consistent repertoire. Since his most “Mozartian” inception, the Polish tenor has grown in technique, volume and vocal density to the present day, and now offers his full potential in the best theatres in the world. In addition to performing in the Andorra la Vella Season, Beczala faces 2020 as a year full of challenges, including opening the 2020 season of the Metropolitan Opera House in New York with Aida. In the Andorra la Vella concert he will be accompanied by the French pianist Sarah Tysman, who often performs with the best singers and acts as a soloist under the baton of famous conductors such as Kiril Petrenko, the current director of the Berlin Philharmonic.

Thursday, 23rd January at 20.30h at the Hotel Piolets Centre Soldeu. (Free) Vibrand Concert in Clau de Soul. Every Thursday you can enjoy live music and the best atmosphere in Soldeu! The band will play the songs you like most from artists such as Sting, Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Bruno Mars in an unusual way. Come and dance while we sing funk, soul, reggae, swing and jazz!

Friday 24th January at 21.30h at The Cabin, Arinsal (Free). Vibrand concert in Clau de Soul. Start the weekend with the best live music and the best atmosphere! Come and dance to the rhythm of funk, soul, reggae, swing, jazz and soul with us! The band will perform the songs you like most from Sting, Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Bruno Mars and many more.

Saturday, 25th January at 18h at the Prat de la Creu, Escaldes-Engordany. (Tickets: adults 10€, Children free). Charity concert with Four Flags, Love It and The Stars Choir Andorra organised by the BOMOSA Foundation in aid of AMMA (Association de Malalties Minoritàries d’Andorra – in support of minority illnesses i.e those that receive little research funding.)

Saturday, 25th January at 21h at the Hotel Parador Canaro, Canillo. Shuffle Express in concert. The band will entertain you with the best versions of traditional and contemporary artists such as BB King, Eric Clapton,. Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Joe Bonamassa, Jr.Watson and Little Walter, Elmore Jame, and with their original songs. Musicians: Pablo Villar (vocals and guitar); Virginia Yañez, (keyboard and vocals); Marc Milian (bass and double bass); Dante Falótico (percussion).

Sunday, 26th January at 19h at the Sport Hotel Village, Canillo Shuffle Express in concert. (Free) After a good skiing session, load your batteries with a pure blues concert! The band will entertain you with the best versions of traditional and contemporary artists such as BB King, Eric Clapton,. Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Joe Bonamassa, Jr.Watson and Little Walter, Elmore Jame, and with their original songs. Musicians: Pablo Villar (vocals and guitar); Virginia Yañez, (keyboard and vocals); Marc Milian (bass and double bass); Dante Falótico (percussion).

MUSIC AND DANCE

Saturday, 25th January at 18h at the Lauredià Cultural and Congress Centre, Sant Julià de Lòria. Show 2020 by the sections Initiation, Children 1, Children 2 and Youth of the folk dance group of Sant Julià. They will participate in the show, representing the new folk music section Andosins.

EXHIBITIONS

Until Friday, 21st February on Monday to Friday from 10h – 13h and from 14h – 18h at the Spanish Embassy, Andorra la Vella. Dancing brushes by Perico Pastor. Five years without exhibiting in Andorra, but the brushes have not stopped. Here are the traces of their dance, especially the imprint of their strokes in the Oval Room of the MNAC in October 2018, for the “Big Draw”, and some other things, such as the marines of 2016 or the paintings of last year in Montpellier.

CINEMA

Monday 20th – Thursday, 23rd January at 20h at the Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. Bad Boys for Life (2020). Directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah. Starring: Will Smith, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens. The Story: The Bad Boys ,Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.

Monday 20th – Thursday, 23rd January at 17.30h at the Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. Pavarotti: a documentary (almost certainly in Spanish but see reviews below in English) Directed by Ron Howard (of A Beautiful Mind)

CHILDREN (All children’s activities are in Catalan unless otherwise stated.).

Tuesday, 21st January at 17.30h at the Community Library, Encamp. Children’s workshop: Let’s build a language map in Encamp. The Encamp Community Library is organising, on the occasion of International Education Day, a children’s workshop aimed at children between the ages of 6 and 10 who, through a fun workshop, will learn the benefits of multilingualism in childhood.

Tuesday, 21st January at 18h at the Pas de la Casa Community Library. Children’s workshop: Let’s make a story with Carolina Caubet, which is aimed at children from 6 years upwards. The activity is divided into two parts. In the first, the participating children will create a story. Once they have the story and have illustrated it, the workshop participants will focus on reading the story aloud. Finally, each child will receive a copy of the printed story.

Saturday, 25th January at 11h at the University Communal Library, Sant Julià de Lòria. (Places limited. Pre-booking required: E-mail: [email protected] or Tel. 744 044.) Session Born to Read, for children aged 0 – 3. Big boxes and little boxes with little stories inside. Synopsis: we will present a special session full of short stories and sparkle! We’ll bring boxes of different sizes and colours. Each box contains a surprise: an object, a dream, a magic story that will make everyone laugh and have fun. In an interactive and dynamic way we have adapted this classic session of La Minúscula for the littlest ones!

OTHER

Wednesday 22nd at 19h at fnac, (in the basement of Pyrénées department store) Andorra la Vella. Greg Coonen will be presenting (in English and Spanish), The Fat Finger, his exciting new financial thriller set in Andorra. Come and discuss geopolitics, finance, spies, fake news and so much more with Greg who will personally sign your copies.

Thursday, 23rd January at 20h at the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes-Engordany. (10€. Limited places. It is essential to book in advance by email or by phone at + 376 800 800.) GastroArt at Thyssen is back to surprise us. Based on works from the current exhibition, Influencers in Art, in this first pairing of the year between art and gastronomy we will delve into the works of two artists who revolutionized art: Georg Tappert and Arthur Segal. Guided by the artistic director of the Museum and curator of the exhibition Guillermo Cervera, attendees will discover all the secrets of these two works. An exclusive explanation that will let you know the work in every way and which will be accompanied by an innovative tasting and cocktail created by Fourteen Restaurants specially for the occasion.

