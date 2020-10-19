PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 19th October – Sunday, 25th October, 2020

MUSIC

Friday 23rd and Saturday, 24th October from 21h – 23h at the Hard Rock Café, Andorra la Vella. (Book: Tel.+376 811 888.) DJ Nights at Hard Rock Cafe Andorra. Themed DJ sessions with DJ J-NANO.

Friday, 23rd October at 22h at the cafè teatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. (Maximum capacity: 30 people. Reservations: Tel 821 815 or www.lafadaignorant.com ) Concerts at La Fada: Enric EZ. Enric EZ will be performing for the first time at La Fada, presenting Som riu, his first project as a solo musician. A self-managed disc, recorded and mixed entirely on his own within the four walls of his house. No virtual instruments. In this way he liberates his ability as a lyricist and singer, showing his most sincere personal universe.

Saturday, 24th October at 12.30h at the cafè teatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. (Reverse box office. Maximum capacity: 30 people. Reservations: Tel 821 815) Vermouth Art at La Fada: Enric EZ. Have a vermouth with Enric EZ at La Fada Ignorant. (See below for more information.)

Saturday, 24th October at 22h at the cafè teatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. (Tickets already on sale at La Fada or [email protected] Maximum capacity: 30 people Reservations: Tel 821 815 or www.lafadaignorant.com) Concerts at La Fada: Rafa Pons. Rafa Pons continues the presentation tour of his sixth record: La Guerra del Sexo (The War of Sex). A work in which he again uses his very particular and biting affect, to tell about the daily life with which he has forged his musical career. Pons will present 14 rock style songs, recorded with his usual intensity. He has opted for the wood of acoustic guitars, pianos and violins to give the whole sound a more folk air that greatly favours the songs. In La guerra del sexo, Pons abandons any flourishes and, de-dramatizing, he emphasizes the importance of not idealizing love and to take on our own miseries as the best way to achieve a world a little more human and better. A close and sincere live performance that we’ll have the chance to enjoy in La Fada Ignorant.

THEATRE & DANCE

Thursday 22nd, & Friday, 23rd October at 21.30h at the Andorra la Vella Congress Centre, Andorra la Vella. (Tickets 15€ – discount for Tarja magna & Carnet Jove. Reservations: La Llacuna Cultural Centre Tel .: 730 037 or Andorra la Vella Tourist Office. Tel: 750 100) Premier of Lìquid Dansa’s ‘Caixa o faixa’ (Box or belt). In a box, you can store shoes, jewellery, toys, photographs and even a treasure. Lifelong memories can also be stored there. If a box could talk, how many stories could it tell? Dancers / performers: Verónica Pérez, Aina Pérez, Xavi Pérez, Dan Sampaio, Mònica Vega, Cristina Manyosas, Pauline Da Costa.

EXHIBITIONS

Until Friday, 23rd October at the Encamp Communal Library. Exhibition: “On the track of the great monkeys” Great primates are our closest relatives. But what do we know about their life in the rainforest? We go to meet them to get to know them and protect them. They all belong to the order of primates. Numerous plant and animal species live in the rainforest. Scientists estimate that it is home to more than half of the world’s biodiversity. Great apes are social primates. When living in society, it is necessary to be understood among congeners. To do this, large monkeys have a range of screams, gestures and facial expressions to communicate and express their emotions. In the face of the disappearance of the rainforest and the danger it poses to their survival, we can also act together! Small changes in our consumption can do a lot for the rainforest and large primates, if everyone gets into it! We suggest you find out how in this exhibition!

CONFERENCES All conferences are in Catalan unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, 20th October at 20h on ATV television. Part II of “Andorra and the EU, let’s talk about it” a virtual meeting on ATV television with Andorra’s Secretary of State for European Affairs. This time the focus will be on the free movement of goods within the Association Agreement between Andorra and the EU. Send your enquiries to the Secretary of State at [email protected]

Wednesday, 21st October at 18.30 in the Crèdit (Andorrà) Centre Building, Andorra la Vella. (Inscripcions, aquí.) Webinar Merkaat, a digital advisory service for the new investor’ by Ignacio Fonseca, director of Asset Management at Crèdit Andorrà, and Santiago de Larrea, Head of Innovation and Coordinator of Digital Projects at the bank. In the current environment of negative interest rates and volatile markets, professional investment assistance is important. Merkaat allows you to combine the best of technology with the best of personalized advice. It offers buying and selling recommendations with the necessary explanations to help you make decisions, so you can buy and sell online with the support of our experts, but without going to the office.

During the presentation, the advantages of this service to have a portfolio in mutual funds will be explained according to the preferences and investment objectives of each client.

Once you have registered, you will receive an email with instructions on how to connect.

CINEMA

Wednesday 21st & Thursday, 22nd October at 19.45h at the Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. Falling directed by Viggo Mortensen Starring: Viggo Mortensen, Lance Henriksen, Sverrir Gudnason. The Story: A conservative father moves from his rural farm to live with his gay son’s family in Los Angeles.

Until December, The Cineclub de les Valls is presenting a season of Latin American films in Spanish at the Teatre Communal, Andorra la Vella.

CHILDREN & YOUNG PEOPLE

Saturday, 24th October from 10.30h – 12.30h at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Centre, Escaldes-Engordany. (3€. LIMITED PLACES. Reservations at tel. 802 255 or [email protected] ) ART SATURDAYS: Teixim art (We weave art) Since when have tapestries been made? How is macramé made? What do we need to make a pillow case? What is the difference between yarn and wool? How is a loom used? If you want the answers, take part in this activity in which the Textile Workshop and the CAEE are intertwined.

The Department of Youth of the Municipality of Escaldes-Engordany is once again convening the Talent Performing Arts Competition for young people aged 12 to 30, which is now in its sixth edition. El Talentejant aims to bring together the stage and musical talent of young people in the country. For more information ring 639 443.

NATURE

Saturday, 24th October at 10h at the Comapredosa Interpretation Centre, Arinsal, La Massana. (Meeting point : Information booth of the Comapedrosa Natural Park. Reservations: [email protected] +376 837 111. Make your own herbarium! In the past, those who studied plants did not have it as easy as we do today. They couldn’t search for photographs or obtain information on the Internet. Making a herbarium was the solution. In these herbariums they kept their own collection of plant samples and thus, a posteriori, studied their shape, colours, textures, etc.

In this family workshop, the technician will explain in a simple way how to identify the plants, their characteristics, their properties, habitat, shape, the parts of the plants, and many more curiosities.

Sunday, 25th October from 10h – 14h starting from the Comapedrosa Information booth, Arinsal, La Massana. (Price for less than 4 people: 22.50€ pp. For 4 people or more: 15€. Reservations by telephone to +376 322 379. Health Bath. The practice of a cocktail of healthy habits in nature. Necessary materials: mat to stretch, towel or blanket to cover, water, mask and, possibly, sunscreen.

GASTRONOMY

Until Saturday, 31st October, throughout the parish of La Massana. The 13th Gastronomic Conference of Cuina de tardor (Autumn Cuisine). La Massana Fogons (stoves) once again presents the Cuina de tardor. Come and discover the exciting culinary proposals that the restaurateurs of La Massana have prepared for this latest edition. Seasonal products such as wild mushrooms and pork dishes are the banner of the menus that fans of good food can sample, whether for lunch or dinner.

OTHER

CAL PAL has just celebrated the second anniversary since its restoration. Said to be the oldest house in Andorra, the museum is in La Cortinada, Ordino and is well worth a visit. It is easily recognisable by its white upper storey pigeon loft. Ring 338 096.

