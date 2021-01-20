PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 18th January – Sunday, 24th January, 2021

Due to Covid-19 regulations, all venues are operating at 30% capacity. This means that popular shows are often booked out well in advance. If interested in anything, I suggest you try to book immediately. (Registration is usually essential. )

MUSIC

Friday, 22nd January at 20h at the National Auditorium of Andorra, Ordino. The Pali in concert (CDNS). Access to activities with prior reservation and purchase of tickets online through this same link or on the website of the Ministry of Culture. Limited places. To comply with the sanitary measures, the capacity of the facilities that will host the activities has been limited, and the ticket management system only allows the reservation or acquisition of two tickets per operation. On the same day of the show there will be no ticket sales or reservations.)

The Pali return to the fray with a new expanded line-up and new songs that fuse different styles such as rumba and flamenco, through funk, pop or Latin music, creating a cocktail of quiet and intimate songs to listen to with other very lively ones that will surely cheer you up and make the audience dance. On Spotify you can listen to the debut album Mi Plano Privado. On TV3 a la carte you can watch the program ‘Rumba a l’estudi’ dedicated to the Pali. We are currently recording what will be our second album with producer Kiko Caballero at Hitmakerstudio in Barcelona. The Pali are:

Miguel Palacios: (voice and guitar) David Amat: (flamenco percussion, flamenco winds) Toni Fernàndez: (electric bass) Suso Real: (tenor saxophone) Jean Michel: (trombone) David Villegas (Trumpet)

Sunday, 24th January at 19h at the cafè-teatre-pub La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. Semifinals of the 4th LA FI Andorra Author Music Competition. Featuring: Julie Borrero, Paula u Òscar Medina, Enric Ez Mike Lamotta.

PRIZES:

Winner:

· Recording of an EP (5 songs) in a leading studio in Barcelona with producer ( ROSAZUL )Recording, mixing, mastering and distribution on Spotify and iTunes.

· Participation, during the following year, in a promotional concert at La Fada Ignorant Andorra and Jambo Street Music, and with the possibility of performing in other venues of the circuit of Andorra and Spain.

2nd and 3rd:

· Participation during the following year in a promotional concert at La Fada Ignorant Andorra and Jambo Street Music

Finalists:

· They will be part of the programming of the La Fada Ignorant, Andorra.

Best song in Catalan:

· Participation during the following year in a promotional concert at La Fada Ignorant Andorra and Jambo Street Music, with the possibility of performing in other venues of the circuit of Andorra and Spain. NOTE: You can also follow the activity live through our Youtube channel.

EXHIBITIONS

Until Sunday, 31st January at the Taranmana Gallery, Escaldes-Engordany. (CDNS) Laura Maresc. These selected works are part of a sculptural ensemble in which the emphasis is on the exploration of concepts such as balance, potential for movement, three-dimensional strokes and the perimeter and boundaries between disciplines. The result is a creative universe of light and organic compositions, almost ephemeral in appearance, that dialogue with space. Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday from 10h – 13h and 16h – 18h. Closed Sunday. Artists who will also exhibit at the Taranmana Gallery:

Eve Ariza 3/2/21 to 21/2/21

Javier Balmaseda 24/2/21 to 21/3/21

Until Saturday, 23rd January at the La Peixera, Escaldes-Engordany. DE/POR/TES/EN/DINS. Proposal by David Esteve and Mónica Marcos within the Haiku project of the creation group La Xarranca. Paintings by Mónica Marcos inspired by David Esteve’s haiku. “In everyday life, objects and moments interact with connotations of temporality (transience of use) and timelessness (ubiquity in our lives), vindicating themselves as haiku in themselves. Over time they have become traveling companions.

Until Saturday, 30th January 30, at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Centre. Superheroes Showroom. Superheroes are the heirs to the powers of the mythological gods. They are examples of popular culture and consumer products thanks to video games, movies, comics: they generate a merchandise that is very successful among children and adults. Superheroes Showroom is an opportunity to see a fantastic private collection on the universe of superheroes: life-size figures of Captain America, replicas of the hammer of Thor or Thanos, articulated figures of Black Panther or Lobezno, helmets like Magneto and a selection of the most iconic comics … Great power entails great responsibility.” Spiderman. Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 9.30h – 13.30h and from 15h – 19h.

Activities around the exhibition:

Free activities for families, in 30-minute sessions on 23 January, from 16h – 18h (Limited places. Prior reservation required, tel .: 802255 or [email protected]

NOTE: The schedule may vary depending on health measures and recommendations.

