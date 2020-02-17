PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 17th February – Sunday, 23rd Febuary, 2020

MUSIC

v Monday, 17th February at 21.30h at the Hotel Màgic, La Massana. (Free) Magic Mondays with Vibrand in Clau de Soul. Every Monday you have an appointment with the best live music. Start the week enjoying the ‘Magic Mondays’ and the best atmosphere! The band will play the songs you like most by artists such as Sting, Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Bruno Mars, among many others, and in an unusual way. Come and dance while we sing funk, soul, reggae, swing and jazz.

v Tuesday, 18th February from 21h – 23h at the Hotel Sant Gothard, Erts, La Massana. Patxi Leiva in concert: ‘Endorfines’ tour. Microconcerts live at Hotel Sant Gothard, every Friday during January, February and March, with Patxi Leiva.

v Thursday, 20th February at 20.30h at the Hotel Piolets Centre Soldeu. (Free) Vibrand Concert in Clau de Soul. Every Thursday you can enjoy live music and the best atmosphere in Soldeu! The band will play the songs you like most from artists such as Sting, Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Bruno Mars in an unusual way. Come and dance while we sing funk, soul, reggae, swing and jazz!

v Thursday, 20th February at 23h at at the cafe-teatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. Concerts at La Fada: Veus.

v Friday, 21st February from 21h – 23h at the Hotel Sant Gothard, Erts, La Massana. Patxi Leiva in concert: ‘Endorfines’ tour. Microconcerts live at Hotel Sant Gothard, every Friday during January, February and March, with Patxi Leiva.

v Friday, 21st February at 21h at Le Cabin, Arinsal. (Free). Shuffle Express in concert. Start the weekend with the best live music and the best atmosphere! Come and dance to the rhythm of funk, soul, reggae, swing, jazz and soul with us! The band will perform the songs you like most from Sting, Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Bruno Mars and many more.

v Saturday, 22nd February at the cafe teatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. Vermouth concert at 12.30h: Mike Lamolla and then, at 23h, the same evening Concert a la Fada: Mike Lamolla

v Saturday, 22nd February at 21h at Hotel Parador Canaro, Canillo. Shuffle Express in concert. The band will have you having a good evening with the best releases by traditional and contemporary artists including BB King, Eric Clapton, Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Joe Bonamassa, Jr. Watson and Little Walter and Elmore Jame, and

with their own original songs. Musicians: Pablo Villar (vocals and guitar); Virginia Yañez, (keyboard and vocals); Marc Milian (bass and double bass); Dante Falótico (percussion).

v Sunday, 23rd February at 19h at the Sport Hotel Village, Canillo Shuffle Express in concert. (Free) After a good skiing session, load your batteries with a pure blues concert! The band will entertain you with the best versions of traditional and contemporary artists such as BB King, Eric Clapton,. Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Joe Bonamassa, Jr.Watson and Little Walter, Elmore Jame, and with their original songs. Musicians: Pablo Villar (vocals and guitar); Virginia Yañez, (keyboard and vocals); Marc Milian (bass and double bass); Dante Falótico (percussion).

DANCE

v Sunday, 23rd February from 18.30h – 20h at the Liquid Dance School, Escaldes-Engordany. (15€. Registration: +376 861 227 or [email protected] ) Dance and Music Jam with Marta Moran and David Font. The word jam comes from improvisation encounters by jazz musicians. Jam is the abbreviation for “Jazz After Midnight”. In the field of dance, jams are improvisation spaces for dancers, usually for contact dancers; however, the concerns and study of contemporary dance has also made improvisation very relevant. Jams are held in a place where dance and music want to be found in a fresh and improvised way. The dance and music improvisation jam we propose is focused on the practice and learning of guided improvisation of these two artistic languages. The first part of the session will be guided to warm up and prepare the body; and in the second part we will open the space for improvisation, listening between dance and music and vice versa. Each participant will be free to enter and exit the playing space. Each jam will be focused on a specific theme for both musicians and dancers. This will work on different aspects of improvisation throughout sessions.

THEATRE

v Wednesday, 19th February at 20:30h at the Communal Theatre, Andorra la Vella. The French Embassy’s Saison Culturelle. Science Comedy Show – (but presumably in French C.A.) (General admission: 15€. Carnet Jove: 10€. Schoolchildren: 5€.) Inspired by the “Ma thèse en 180 secondes” contest, the Science Comedy Show features young researchers, comedians, musicians and magicians presenting hilarious scientific monologues. A Parcour made of science and humour. From pharmacy to law through epistemology or immunology; from time travel to bacteria: stories, scepticism, cynicism, preconceived ideas, some called hard sciences, others rather soft.

CINEMA

v Thursday, 20th February at 20h at Cinemes Illa Carelmany, Escaldes-Engordany. J’Accuse (An Officer and a Spy – in French) Directed by Roman Polanski. Starring: Jean Dujardin, Louis Garrel, Emmanuelle Seigner. The Story: In 1894, French Captain Alfred Dreyfus is wrongfully convicted of treason and sentenced to life imprisonment at Devil’s island.

v See also the excellent, free, Explore: Mountain and Cycle film series in the Conference section below. This year the series has offered particularly exciting films with one of the main adventurers usually there to answer questions at the end.

CONFERENCES/TALKS (In Catalan unless otherwise stated. A chance to improve your language skills.).

v Tuesday, 18th February at 19.30h at the cafè-teatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. Cycle of activities: L’hora bruixa (The witching hour): Invisible art. A tour of the names, myths and stereotypes of female art, by art historian Aurora Baena Garròs. Feminist Action Andorra is organizing a cycle of activities L’Hora bruixa, an encounter with witches, fairies and all the restless beings eager to learn and exchange experiences. A date with art, literature, dance … from a feminist aspect.

v Wednesday, 19th February at 21h at Les Fontetes Theatre, La Massana. EXPLORE: Mountain and Cycle travel film series organised by the comuns of Ordino and La Massan. 100 days of solitude. For 100 days, the Asturian José Díaz set out to live in absolute solitude in the middle of nature. Inspired, among others, by the American philosopher H.D, Thoreau and his work Walden, he decided to venture for 100 days in a small cabin in the middle of the Redes Natural Park, in Asturias while ignoring any technological breakthroughs of today’s world: No electricity, no computer, no clock, no mobile … 100 days of solitude shows us how he coped with the experience of living in complete isolation, how he survived and how he lost his sanity. The picture was filmed entirely by José himself, who had a drone and three cameras to record images of incredible beauty in the heart of the Asturian mountains. (So he did have some modern technology with him! C. A.) The film was assisted by director Gerardo Olivares, a pioneer in the technique of introducing documentary nature footage into fictional films, and by producer José Maria Morales of Wanda Natura, responsible for productions such as Cantábrico , Planeta Tierra or Nomads of the Wind. José Díaz web Wanda Films

v Thursday, 20th February at 21h in the Andorra National Auditorium, Ordino. EXPLORE: Mountain and Cycle travel film series organised by the comuns of Ordino and La Massana. SHELTER (in English) A production by Picture & Almo Films where five friends: Leo, Thomas, Mat, Levi and Jeremy seek to capture the essence of mountain nature by exploring the hidden valleys and remote peaks of the Alps, the largest skiing in the world, and away from the hustle and bustle of resorts. Motivated by passion and love for the

mountains, the five friends travel from cabin to cabin, observing first hand the impact of climate change in the Alps. To mitigate the effects, an already inevitable theme in daily life, they begin to change their approach to the mountains and the way they live their passion. A journey to explore the mountains and remote valleys forged by unique adventure stories, told by their guide Serge, a local Valais icon. More info at: https://www.picture-organic-clothing.com/shelter/en/ The film was directed by Morgan Le Faucheur & Julien Roserens

FESTIVALS – CARNIVAL 2020 AROUND ANDORRA.

*See an explanation of Carnival/Carnestoltes at the end.

CANILLO: From Friday, 21st February – Monday, 24th February

v FRIDAY: 8:30h Slaughter of the pig with the Canillo Senior Citizens Association in the Perecaus building. 11h Parade of the Canillo schoolchildren.

v SATURDAY: 16h Departure of the harlequins from the Perecaus building followed by the hanging of the effigy of SM, his Majesty, Carnestoltes/ Carnival in the Plaça Montaup and the parade of the harlequins. 22:30h Night dance and costume contest at the Palau de Gel Ice Palace of Andorra.

v SUNDAY: 17h Children’s dance with entertainment group, costume parade, cake and chocolate for everyone in the Perecaus building.

v MONDAY: 17h Popular sausage barbeque and the judgment and burning of the Carnival effigy in the Plaça del Telecabina.

ENCAMP: From Saturday, 22nd – Wednesday, 26th February.

v SATURDAY: 12h Hanging of SM Carnival in the Plaça del Consell General. 13h Live performance by Esbart Sant Romà folkdance group. 15h Parade of Floats and fancy dress and the batukada drum band Drumbeat along the main streets and avenues of the village leaving from Prada de Moles. Registration will be at the same place at 14.30h Be punctual !!! Thanks!!! 17.30h Children’s show Al Carai in the Congress hall of the Sports Centre. 22.30h –03h. Night dance with the Tropikana Orchestra and a cover version group with La Marvel in the Sports Centre’s party room. 01h Disco with DJ Moncho and DJ Mireia in the Congress Hall.

v SUNDAY: 6.30h (sic!) General awakening through the streets of the town. 8h Slaughter of a pig and a half in the Plaça de la Santa. 16h Traditional celebration of our Trial of the Contrabandistes (Smugglers) in the Plaça dels Arínsols, followed by popular sausage barbeque. 17.30h Children’s show with Albert Show and Fancy Dress competition in the Congress Hall. Coca sweet cake and Chocolate. 19h Afternoon dance with the Grup Lovers. 23h Party of the 80’s and 90’s with Orchestra Dinàmica in the Sala de Festes. 00.30h Fancy Dress competition in the Congress Hall. (Registration will take place at reception 30 minutes before the start). 01.30h Star performance by Space Elephants followed by our resident DJ Moncho. (plus next week Monday – Wednesday! C.A.)

SANT JULIÀ DE LÒRIA: Tuesday, 18th February, and then Friday 21st – Thursday, 27th February.

v TUESDAY: From 18h – 19.30h Makeup workshop for Ninotaire and Demons costumes (10-15 years) at the School of Art of the Lauredian Cultural and Congress Centre

v FRIDAY: 10h Parade by the schools of Sant Julià de Lòria through the streets of the parish with the Banda Forània.

v SATURDAY: 17h Children’s and youth’s treasure hunt with the Escupament Escucha and Guia Lauredià in the Plaça de la Germandat. 19h Parade with the Witch Tecla by the Colla de Geganters (Giants) of Sant Julià de Lòria. Followed by Opening address and hanging of the Carnestoltes by the Wizards and the Lauredian Ladies and Gentlemen.

v SUNDAY: 18.30h Grand Parade through the streets of the parish Parade of the Witch Tecla, and the groups of Wizards, Demons, Ninotaires and Porrers. Float and troupe competition. During the event, the participating floats and groups will parade. 20.30h -Popular sausage barbeque in Plaça de la Germandat. 21.30h -Fancy Dress Ball with the group Phase 3 in the lobby of the Cultural and Congress centre. (Followed by Monday – Thursday next week)

LA MASSANA Friday, 21st February – Saturday, 29th February

v FRIDAY: 11h Grand parade by La Massana’s schoolchildren starting at the Plaça de l’Església and then through the streets.

v SUNDAY: Children’s Fancy Dress Competition Registration from 16h – 17h then the competition itself at 17h in La Closeta. With more events and children’s workshops next week.

ESCALDES-ENGORDANY & ANDORRAS LA VELLA

Friday, 21st February – Sunday, 1st March.

v FRIDAY: 19h Hanging of Carnestoltes at Av Meritxell, 97 (Old Andorra Telecom site) with the collaboration of the Theatre Group Making Off.

v SATURDAY: 17h Gathering of grand Fancy Dress parade at the Parc del Moles organised by the joint comuns of Escaldes-Engordany & Andorra la Vella before they set out at 18h with prizes for best outfits and best choreography. They will pass along Avs Carlemany and Meritxell arriving at the Plaça Príncep Benlloc in front of the Andorra la Vella Comú all ready for a sausage barbeque (ticket 3€) Finally, at the Centre de Congressos there will be a parade of all the costumes and the prize giving.

v The following week there will be children’s workshops and other Carnival events.

ORDINO celebrates next Monday 24th February.