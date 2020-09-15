PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 14th September – Sunday, 20th September, 2020

MUSIC

Friday, 18th September at 22h; Saturday, 19th September at 12:30h (Vermouth at La Fada) at the cafè teatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. (Maximum capacity: 30 people. Reservations at: +376 821 815 or [email protected]) Concerts at La Fada with Robert Poch from Vilassar de Dalt. Robert Poch won second prize, with a great performance, at the 2nd La FI Andorra Song Writer’s Competition. (See information below. Entries are open until Thursday, 15th October) Trained as a musician at the Badalona School of Music, Robert Poch’s repertoir has references of all kinds, from the most traditional Beatles to more current artists such as Judith Neddermann. He will be presenting lots of songs and stories.

Saturday, 19th September at 19h at the Casa Rossell, Ordino. (Free. Limited places. Mandatory prior reservation on tel. (+376) 836 908) European Heritage Days 2020: Concert by the Duet Daura. Formed by Pilar Planavila on accordion and Ican Caro on local instruments such as the gralla, ocarina, flabiol and flute, will offer a concert of music from the Pyrenees, looking for new sounds with their instruments, and in the incomparable historic setting of the great era of Casa Rossell. The repertoire will be based on melodies, mainly from the Pyrenees, with a selection of songs designed for listening, singing and dancing, either with a partner such as pasodobles, waltzes, xotis, polkas or masurques or with collective dances such as circles, flat dancing, and short sardanas. (Of the dozen or so concerts I went to during the summer, this was my favourite, partly because of the duo’s joyous love of music.)

Saturday, 19th September at 22h and Sunday, 20th September at 12.30h (VermouthArt) at the cafè teatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. (Tickets 6€. Advance ticket sales at La Fada from 19h. Maximum capacity: 30 people. Reservations at: +376 821 815 or [email protected]) Concerts at La Fada: El Sobrino del Diablo & Perrocker (The Devil’s Nephew). El Sobrino del Diablo & Perrocker returns to The Ignorant Fairy stronger than ever. Don’t miss it! (Perrocker is the alter ego of Barcelona’s Jordi Benet showman and singer-songwriter.)

Sunday, 20th September at 12 noon at the National Auditorium of Andorra, Ordino. (Admission 5€. Due to Covid-19, the capacity of the auditorium is limited. Tickets can only be purchased in pairs with a maximum of 4 seats at the following web site (This link is the one in Catalan. When I tried the English translation it wasn’t working properly) www.onca.ad There will be no ticket sales on the day. It is usually a very popular concert.) Concert of Meritxell with the JONCA and the ONCA. The Jove Orquestra Nacional de Cambra d’Andorra will perform with the collaboration of the Orquestra Nacional Clàssica d’Andorra, directed by Jordi Coll. For the first time, the JONCA and the ONCA share the stage for the Meritxell Concert. Since 2014, the ONCA Foundation has been inviting a director to lead the JONCA. This year, Jordi Coll, violinist of the ONCA, director and tutor of the Christmas Concert since 2015, will be in charge of conducting the concert. With the collaboration of Albert Gumí, artistic curator of the ONCA Foundation, Jordi Coll has designed a programme that will feature the Andorran strings of the JONCA and the collaboration of a pianist from the Institut de Música del Comú of Andorra la Vella.

Fridays and Saturdays in September from 21h – 23h at the Hard Rock Café, Andorra la Vella. (Reserve your table at Tel .: +376 811 888) DJ Nights at Hard Rock Cafe, Andorra with themed sessions by DJ J-Nano.

4th LA FI ANDORRA SINGER-SONG WRITERS’ COMPETITION, at La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. Registration until Thursday, 15th October. Followed, on Saturday, 7th November by The Final & End Party with a performance by the winner of the 3rd edition: David Bitter. Registrations should be addressed to La Fada Ignorant until Thursday, 15th October. Any questions, clarifications, suggestions, do not hesitate to phone 00376 821 815 from 17h – 01h.

THEATRE In Catalan

Friday, 18th September at 18h and 20h at the Casa Rossell, Ordino. (FREE. Limited places. Mandatory prior reservation on tel. (+376) 836 908.) European Heritage Days 2020: ‘Estimada Maria Lluïsa’ (Dear Maria Lluïsa’). A theatrical show in dramatized reading format based on letters received by Maria Lluïsa de Riba Cassany (1908-1993) performed by the Somhiteatre company. The Rossell House’s documentary collection includes more than 54,300 documents with a chronology spanning from the 14th to the 20th century. The collection is made up of series relating to the management of the family, their patrimony, agricultural exploitation and the forge, as well as an important and valuable epistolary series with more than 700 letters that evoke, beyond the management and family organization, memories and feelings of its authors.

EXHIBITION

Monday, 14th September – Thursday, 15th October at La Llacuna, Andorra la Vella. (Free.) Exhibition: Astroplastic Mission for the reopening of La Llacuna Cultural Centre, Andorra la Vella.

Astroplastic Mission is a sample of the work of the children in the art workshop, who, during the 2019-2020 academic year, made an interstellar journey through the Orion arm of our galaxy, the Milky Way. The purpose of the mission was to colonize a habitable exoplanet because the humans’ life on Earth is, at times, made unsustainable.

CINEMA

Wednesday 16th and Thursday, 17th September at 20.15h at the Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. Tenet (in English) Director: Christopher Nolan. Starring: John David Washington Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki The Story: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

Cineclub de les Valls. Starting from 16th September, the Cineclub de les Valls reopens at the Teatre Communal Andorra la Vells with a new season of South American films in Spanish. (Tickets: 5€. For members, carnet jove and carta magna: 3€. For more information go to [email protected] . They sometimes have excellent films in English and other languages.

CHILDREN

Saturday, 19th September at 17h in the Party room of the Sports and Sociocultural Complex of Encamp. (Tickets can be purchased at La Valireta, Encamp. Price: 5€ adults, children free. For more information go to www.comuencamp.ad or ring Tel 731 490) Children’s musical: From Simba to Kiara: Tribute to King Leon. The best tribute to The Lion King in Spain. During its first two years, it has toured more than 250 cities, exceeding 200,000 viewers’ public and critical acclaim. It is a show with its own script that transforms the story of the Lion King into an interactive and very funny comedy, while introducing all the songs from the movie The Lion King. Incredible voices, attractive costumes and careful staging have made From Simba to Kiara a family product of reference.

