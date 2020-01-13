PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 13th January – Sunday, 19th January, 2020

MUSIC

Monday, 13th January at 21.30h at the Hotel Màgic, La Massana. (Free) Vibrand concert in Clau de Soul. Every Monday you have an appointment with the best live music. Start the week enjoying the ‘Magic Mondays’ and the best atmosphere! The band will play the songs you like most by artists such as Sting, Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Bruno Mars, among many others, and in an unusual way. Come and dance while we sing funk, soul, reggae, swing and jazz.

Thursday, 16th January at 20.30h at the Hotel Piolets Centre Soldeu. (Free) Vibrand Concert in Clau de Soul. Every Thursday you can enjoy live music and the best atmosphere in Soldeu! The band will play the songs you like most from artists such as Sting, Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Bruno Mars in an unusual way. Come and dance while we sing funk, soul, reggae, swing and jazz!

Friday, 17th January at 21.30h at the Hard Rock Café, Andorra la Vella. (Free) The Ronchese Brothers in concert. Classic rock-and-roll presented in a fresh and vibrant way by The Ronchese Brothers.

Friday 17th January at 21.30h at Hotel Màgic La Massana (Free). Vibrand concert in Clau de Soul. Start the weekend with the best live music and the best atmosphere! Come and dance to the rhythm of funk, soul, reggae, swing, jazz and soul with us! The band will perform the songs you like most from Sting, Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Bruno Mars and many more.

Friday, 17th at 23h at the cafè-teatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. In concert at La Fada: Mateolika.

Saturday, 18th January at 12.30h at the cafè-teatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. Vermouth Art: Mateolika.

Saturday, 18th January at 20.30h in the Lauredià Cultural and Congress Centre, Sant Julià de Lòria. (Tickets: 20€, Carnet Jove: 10€; Schoolchildren: 5€) Saison Culturelle, offered by the French Ambassador to Andorra. (It is not clear which language it will be in but probably French. C.A.) The Musical: La volta al món en vuitanta dies (Around the World in Eighty Days). Everyone knows this wonderful story, without a doubt one of the best by Jules Verne, whose success has not waned since its publication in 1873. In this masterpiece of adventure, an English gentleman, Phileas Fogg, bets with his club members that he can make a world tour in 80-days. This version gathers 11 dancers and singers on stage, and is aimed at all audiences, especially the younger ones. A glorious invitation to travel and to discover …

Saturday, 18th January at 20.30h at the Communal Theatre, Andorra la Vella. ONCA Foundation Season 2020. Landscapes cycle: The Sorteny Valley with ONCA & Concert director, Gerard Claret and Isidre Escorihuela’s photographs. Landscapes that inspire suites of strings. A programme dedicated to romantic composers who are inspired by pop music and rural soundscapes to create classic works of great descriptive power.

Programme:

Ricard Lamote de Grignon: Suite à l’antiga

Vaughan Williams: Charterhouse Suite

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite, op. 40

John Rutter: Suite for strings.

Saturday, 18th January at 21.30h at Anyós Park, La Massana. (Free) Vibrand concert in Clau de Soul. The best proposal for Saturday! A journey born of the soul that goes through different musical styles to enjoy the songs you like! Concert of soul, funky, R&B, jazz, reggae, bossa … by artists such as Sting, Jamiroquai, Amy Winehouse, Stevie Wonder, James Brown and Bruno Mars.

Saturday, 18th January at 23h at the cafè-teatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. In concert at La Fada: Bruno Sotos.

Sunday, 19th January at 12.30h at the cafè-teatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. Vermouth Art: Bruno Sotos.

Sunday, 19th January at 19h at the Sport Hotel Village, Canillo Shuffle Express in concert. (Free) After a good skiing session, load your batteries with a pure blues concert! The band will entertain you with the best versions of traditional and contemporary artists such as BB King, Eric Clapton,. Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Joe Bonamassa, Jr.Watson and Little Walter, Elmore Jame, and with their original songs. Musicians: Pablo Villar (vocals and guitar); Virginia Yañez, (keyboard and vocals); Marc Milian (bass and double bass); Dante Falótico (percussion).

Sunday, 19th January at 20h at the cafè-teatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. In concert at La Fada: Alba Aseusi.

BALLET

Tuesday, 16th January at 20.15h at the Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. Streamed direct from Covent Garden, London. (3 hours long) The Sleeping Beauty. Journey with The Royal Ballet to an enchanted world of princesses, fairy godmothers and magical spells in this landmark production of Petipa’s classic ballet, danced to Tchaikovsky’s glorious music. The Sleeping Beauty holds a special place in The Royal Ballet’s repertory. It was the ballet with which the Company reopened the Royal Opera House in 1946 after World War II, its first production at its new home in Covent Garden.

The masterful 19th-century choreography of Marius Petipa is combined with sections created for The Royal Ballet by Frederick Ashton, Anthony Dowell and Christopher Wheeldon. Together they create an enchanting sequence of gems in the ballet repertory. Throughout, Pyotr Il’yich Tchaikovsky’s masterful score takes ballet music to a height of passion, sophistication and intensity that arguably has never been surpassed. The wicked fairy Carabosse is furious she wasn’t invited to Princess Aurora’s christening. She gives the baby a spindle, saying that one day the Princess will prick her finger on it and die.

The Lilac Fairy makes her own christening gift a softening of Carabosse’s curse: Aurora will not die, but will fall into a deep sleep, which only a prince’s kiss will break. On her 16th birthday, Aurora discovers the spindle and pricks her finger. She falls into an enchanted sleep, and the whole palace sleeps with her. One hundred years later, Prince Florimund discovers the palace, hidden deep within a great, dark forest. He wakes Aurora with a kiss.

Cast: Princess Aurora: Lauren Cuthbertson. Prince Florimund: Federico Bonelli with the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House conducted by Simon Hewett. Concert master: Sergey Levitin.

MUSIC AND DANCE

Sunday, 19th January from 18.30h to 20h at the Liquid Dance School, Escaldes-Engordany (15€). Dance and Music Jam. The word jam comes from improvisation encounters by jazz musicians. (Jam is an abbreviation of “Jazz After Midnight”). In the field of dance, jams are improvisation spaces for dancers, usually for contact dancers; however, the concerns and study of contemporary dance has also made improvisation very relevant. Jams are a place where dance and music want to be located in a fresh and improvised way.

The dance and music improvisation jam we propose is focused on the practice and learning of the guided improvisation of these two artistic languages. The first part of the session will be guided to warm up and prepare the body; and in the second part we will open the space for improvisation, listening between dance and music and vice versa. Each participant will be free to enter and exit the playing space. Each jam will be focused on a specific theme for both musicians and dancers. This will work on different aspects of improvisation throughout the sessions.

CINEMA

Monday 13th – Thursday, 16th January at 20.15 at the Cinemes Illa de Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. 1917. (Winner of Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture: Drama and Best Director.) Directed, co-written and produced by Sam Mendes. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay (eldest son in Captain Fantastic), Daniel May, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch. The Story. 1917. During the First World War, two young British soldiers are given a seemingly impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, including one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap.

Tuesday, 14th January at 20h in the Cinemas Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. Chambre 212 (On a Magical Night in French) Directed by Christophe Honoré. Starring: Chiara Mastroianni, Benjamin Biolay, Vincent Lacoste. The Story: After 20 years of marriage, Maria decides to leave. She moves to the room 212 of the hotel opposite her marital home. From there, Maria can scrutinize her apartment, her husband, her wedding. She wonders if she has made the right decision.

Wednesday, 15th January at 21.30h in the Communal Theatre, Andorra la Vella. (Tickets at the door: 5€ but for Carnet Jove & Targeta magna 3€) Screened by the Cineclub: Les Misérables (no, not that one! C. A.) Winner of the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Ladj Ly. Starring: Damien Bonnard, Alexis Manenti, Djibril Zonga. The Story: Stéphane has joined the Crime Brigade of Montfermeil, a suburb of Paris, where he meets Chris and Gwada, two agents experienced in the tensions between different groups organized to control the neighbourhood.

CHILDREN (All children’s activities are in Catalan unless otherwise stated).

Saturday, 18th January at 10.30h at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Centre (3€. Prior reservations: Tel 802255, Email [email protected] For children from 6 to 11 years. It is recommended to wear old clothes or overall. ) Art Saturdays: Gimeno Vs Casas. Two opposite painters. We present and compare two painters who lived in the same epoch but who came from very different realities; Gimeno from the perspective of poverty and lack of resources, and Ramon Casas from the wealth and care of a large family of the Catalan bourgeoisie.

Culturally yours,

Clare.

_____________

Look for about the author of the blog Clare Allcard

_____________

Look here for the whole blog “Cultural events in Andorra with Clare Allcard”