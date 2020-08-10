PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 10th August – Sunday, 16th August, 2020

MUSIC

Monday, 10th August at 21.30h in the Church of Sant Pere Màrtir, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free, with collection: Reservation obligatory. Write to [email protected] indicating the name, surname, telephone number and date of the concert you wish to attend. For this reservation to be effective, it must be booked well in advance; the organization guarantees the reservation only up to ten minutes before the start of the concert.) The first of five musical offerings for the XXI International Organ Festival Principality of Andorra: Cellorganic

Duo with Renata Marzec & Radosław Marzec (Poland), professors at the Feliks Nowowiejski Academy of Music in Bydgoszcz. Programme: Cello and organ, two individuals in union With works by Bach, Albéniz, Couperin, Clérambault, Grigny, Gernsheim and Sulzer.

With the programme, ‘Cello and Organ’, two individuals together, open paths between the music of Germany, Austria and Spain.

Tuesday, 11th August at 20h in the Placeta del Pui, Canillo. (Free) ONCA-Carrer: Jordi Claret Solo. ON-CARRER is a summer cycle in spaces and corners of all the parishes, which end on August 26 in Ordino. Each formation will perform three sets of 20 to 25 minutes. The cycle will have a “casual” look to avoid audience concentration and encourage the “surprise” of finding music on the streets.

Wednesday, 12th August at 19h in the Plaça d’Engordany, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free. Reservations obligatory at: Tel: 890 881 or E-mail : [email protected] ) ‘Engordany a duo’ Duet Font & Bartumeu. The Duet Font & Bartumeu perform in the new cycle ‘Engordany a duo’, an eclectic programming proposal with duos from around the country in an historic location of the parish, in the grounds of Engordany. Duet Font & Bartumeu “Racons del Mediterrani” (Corners of the Mediterranean) with David Font (guitar) & Carolina Bartumeu (cello). Litres and more litres of water surrounded by land: the Mediterranean, the island that is in the middle

of an inexhaustible cultural amalgam. And in every corner of the land, we discover our own song, and in each port, colourful sails make our journey very different. As if it were the siren song, some of us stand by

the sea with our eyes lost on the horizon and inside us, the same question always resonates with us: what do the songs in the corners beyond say? What colours shine under the sun on the other side? Who are those who, from so far, wonder the same as me?

Wednesday, 12th August at 20h park in front of the church of Tarter, Canillo. ONCA-Carrer: Richy vuelcom DJ. Richy turned DJ on ON-CARRER. Electronics “Richy vuelcom” has been the country’s DJ and producer for over 20 years. He has performed in almost every space in the country, such as clubs and discos, festivals,

terraces, museums and inaugurations. He will perform electronic music sessions in an unusual setting and schedule to bring this music closer to the general public.

Wednesday, 12th August at 21.30h at the Church of Sant Esteve, Andorra la Vella. XXI International Organ Festival Principality of Andorra: Thomas Ospital (France) Organist of the Grand Organ of the Church of Saint-Eustache in Paris. Programme: Journey into the world of the organ with works by Mozart, Bach and Duruflé. The second concert stars the newly appointed titular organist of the church of Saint-Eustache in Paris, the prestigious French performer Thomas Ospital. He proposes, with the title ‘Journey in the world of the

organ’, a journey through the music of Mozart, Bach and Duruflé, which adds to the previous proposal of a walk through French music. (Free, with collection: Space limited. Reservation obligatory. Write to [email protected] indicating the name, surname, telephone number and date of the concert you wish to attend. For this reservation to be effective, it must be booked well in advance; the organization guarantees the reservation of the ticket only up to ten minutes before the start of the concert.)

Thursday, 13th August at 19.30h at the Former Andorra la Vella Fire Station, Andorra la Vella. (Free. Reservations Andorra la Vella Tourist office or Tel 750 100.) Rhythms, Johnny Vegas Musical Capital, a Johnny Halliday clone.

Thursday, 13th August at 20h in the Church of Sant Romà de les Bons, Encamp. Encamp in Key of Light with Inma Ortiz & Guillermo Cides. For the first time, these two musicians with long careers and different styles come together to achieve a unique combination in which sounds and voice intertwine in a sound game of

musical expression, interpretive quality and emotion. Both the Catalan singer, Inma Ortiz, and the Argentine stickista, Guillermo Cides, show their work with naturalness and creativity, performing songs that go

through the particular prism of these artists. With a unique and personal timbre of voice, Inma Ortiz captivates audiences when it comes to singing. Passionate and visceral, she shells out her musical

maturity in every note, ranging from jazz to fado, from new age to popular music. She has worked with Armando Manzanero, Steve Hogarth (Marillion), Moncho, Jennifer López, Alejandro Safina, Tito

Valdés, Francesc Burrull, Pep Sala, among others, and collaborates on television in different programmes such as Cròniques Marcianes and La Nit Oberta . Guillermo Cides is a tireless seeker of musical forms, has participated in concerts by Emmerson, Lake & Palmer, Fish (Marillion), John Wetton (Asia), Rick Wakeman (Yes), Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull), Trey Gunn (King Crimson) and played alongside the California Guitar Trio, Emmett Chapman (inventor of the East), Caravan, Jerry Marota (popular for his 10 years with Peter

Gabriel) as well as international festivals in France, Italy, Spain, USA , England, Holland, Switzerland, Mexico, Andorra. Both artists now propose a concert of different sounds, in which quality is assured.

v Thursday, 13th August at 19.45h in the Plaça del Quart de la Massana. (Free) Thursday in the fresh air! The Andorran Mireia Clua is a violinist and teacher of violin and improvisation. She has developed a repertoire of her own compositions for electric violin and effects pedals, inspired by nature and the corners of the world where she has lived. Her concerts are an intimate journey to discover the range of sounds that the violin hides, using rhythms and modern and varied styles: Latin fusion, pop, funk, jazz and world music.

Thursday, 13th August at 20h in the Plaça del Prat del Riu, Canillo. (Free) ONCA-Carrer: Happy Go Lucky

Friday, 14th August ay 20.30h in Xixerella Caravan Park, La Massana. Vibrand in Key of Soul in concert. Come for dinner and enjoy a special summer night to the beat of soul, funk, R&B, jazz, swing, reggae, bag, from artists like Sting, Jamiroquai, Amy Winehouse, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles

and Aretha Franklin. A journey born of soul and exploring different musical styles. You can enjoy the songs you like the most in an amazing way! Musicians: Virginia Yañez (keyboards and vocals); Marc Milian

(bass, double bass and vocals); Dante Falótico (drums, percussion and vocals).

Friday, 14th & Saturday, 15th August at 21h at the Hard Rock Café, Andorra la Vella. (Register at Tel: +376 811 888) DJ Nights at Hard Rock Cafe. DJ J-Nano. DJ themed sessions at the Hard Rock Cafe Andorra.

Saturday, 15th August at 12.30h at the cafè teatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. Concert VermutArt: Alderaan.

Saturday, 15th August at 21.30h at the Church of Sant Esteve, Andorra la Vella. (Free with collection: Space limited. Reservation obligatory. Write to [email protected] indicating the name, surname, telephone number and date of the concert you wish to attend. For this reservation to be effective, it must be booked well in advance; the organization guarantees the reservation of the ticket only up to ten minutes before the start of the concert.) XXI International Organ Festival Principality of Andorra: Przemyslaw Kapitula. From Polish music to Louis Vierne’s birthday. With works by Nowowiejski, Surzyński, Lublin and Vierne. With the programme From Polish music to the birthday of Louis Vierne, we meet again with a Polish performer: the titular organist of the Warsaw Cathedral, Przemysław Kapitułą. Focusing his programme on Polish music of the sixteenth, nineteenth and twentieth centuries, the performer has also wanted to enhance the figure of the French composer Louis Vierne, whose 150th birthday is being celebrated this year. A notable aspect of this

programme is the concession to the music of the Polish Frédéric Chopin, with organ transcriptions of three of his piano preludes.

Saturday, 15th August at 22h at the cafè teatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. (Reverse box office, limited places.) Concert a la Fada: Alderaan. A concert of acoustic versions of great hits.

THEATRE & DANCE

Monday, 10th August at 19h – 20h at Parc de la Mola, EscaldesEngordany. (Free. Reservations obligatory at: Tel: 890 881 or Email : [email protected] ) How a cello dances. When an electronic cello joins contemporary dance, only magic can emerge. Two artists, Jordi Claret and Rosa Mari Herrador, merged into a music and dance duo to which no one can remain indifferent.

Wednesday, 12th August at 19h at the Plaça del Solà, Sant Julià de Lòria. (Free) Clementina, children’s theatre. The story of a girl who likes to explore the world, live a thousand adventures and, above all, go crazy, by the Somhiteatre Company.

Wednesday, 12th August at 22h in different spaces of the parish of Sant Julià de Lòria. (2€ for over 16s. Information and reservations at the Sant Julià de Lòria Tourist Office, tel.744 045. Aimed at an adult audience and children over 10.) Night of witches and legends. Night walk through the old quarter to discover legends and anecdotes of the witches who lived in these areas. By Assumpta Mercader, narrator, and the musical group Els Pardals.

ART WORKSHOP

Tuesday, 11th August at 18.30h at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Center, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free. Reservations by phone 802 255 or [email protected] .) Family workshop: ‘Medieval bestiary using egg tempera on paper. Workshop for families to create medieval beasts on watercolour paper, using the egg tempera painting technique. Workshop by the artist Rosa Obiols. The workshop is organized in the framework of the exhibition Romanesque Light. Interpretations of Rosa Obiols’ painting, which you can see until October 30th at the CAEE.

EXHIBITIONS

Tuesday, 11th August at 20h at Cal Pal, Ordino. (Prior reservation required by phone (+376) 338 096 or at [email protected] .) Summer nights 2020: Guided tour of the exhibition ‘Estripagecs’ with the artist, Pere Mole. The exhibition is a multifaceted collection of the artistic activity of the Andorran Pere Moles. In the exhibition are some of his most outstanding works, ranging from sculpture to pictorial arts or graphic design, and he even flirts with interior design and digital art, all with Andorra’s traditional, decorative wrought iron window bars as central axis.

Thursday, 6th August – Saturday 31st October at the EscaldesEngordany Art Center, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free) Romanesque light. Interpretations of Rosa Obiols’ paintings. Exhibition with some thirty pieces that reinterpret Romanesque, Andorran, Catalan and European pictorial art. Rosa Obiols’ fascination with painting in the Middle Ages has led her to work on the technique of painting in egg tempera, with which she returns the colour to medieval Maiestas Domini, Virgins and Saints, and recovers the technique and the

iconography of a millennial art. Rosa Obiols signs these works based on creativity, professionalism, innovation, quality, experience and commitment. (Also see her workshop above.) Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday from 9.30h – 13.30h and from 15h – 19h.

Sundays in August, from 9.30h – 13.30h.

CHILDREN

Monday, 10th August at 15h at the Plaça de l’Església de Sant Pere, Pas de la Casa. (Free) Summer afternoons at Pas de la Casa with ‘Aquafest’. This summer, with the heat, comes ‘Aquafest’, the most ecorefreshing show of the Més Tumàcat. At the major summer parties we want to dance, jump, laugh and have fun with a good show, but it’s veeeeeery hot, and we want water! So, the Més Tumàcat make it easy for you, with the same water we would spend with a 5 minute shower we do a show to dance to laugh, to soak up partying!

Tuesday, 11th August at 17h at Prat Gran, Encamp. (Free) Summer afternoons in Encamp with Jordi Tonietti and The Bus Band. One of the most fun proposals in the field of animation and family music. Songs to sing and dance to; rock, reggae, blues, folk, Jordi Tonietti brings the experience of more than 4,500 performances throughout the Catalan countries and other more distant places; Miami, Luxembourg, Guatemala, France, Madrid, Belgium, Andorra, Córdoba, Gijón.

Wednesday, 12th August at 15h in the Plaça de l’Església de Sant Pere, Pas de la Casa. Summer afternoons at Pas de la Casa with animation for children and adults by Jaume Barri. It is a participatory animation show in which, through all kinds of musical styles, the public is invited to dance in different formats while

enhancing relationships between people.

Wednesday, 12th August at 18h at Prat Gran, La Massana. (Free. Places limited) Children’s Wednesday in El Prat Gran: Bracelet workshop with TOT IDEA. Recycling, imagination and a little dexterity, you only need these three elements to make amusing and elegant bracelets. The fashion world has never been such fun or so ecofriendly. A workshop designed to teach the little ones that a lot of things can be made through the reuse of ordinary items.

Thursday, 13th August at 17h at the Prat Gran, Encamp. (Free) Summer afternoons in Encamp with ‘El burro dels jocs’. A large toy library of traditional games consisting of 32 play areas with games from today, yesterday and forever. We find spaces with fashionable toys but presented in a traditional format; also playgrounds from the 20s and 40s. To give you an idea: a turntable, Catalan bowls, horses, skipping ropes, a sack race, horseshoes, hula-hoops, musical games, giant board games, a puppet theatre, a trumpet, a steering wheel and stilts.

Sunday, 16th August at 17h at the Plaça del Prat del Riu, Canillo. (Free) Children’s show: Matito and the big wheel. With great enthusiasm, the Municipality of Canillo resumes the summer season of children’s activities in the Plaza Prat del Riu. All the children of Canillo, Andorra, and those who visit us these days, will be able to enjoy this weekend two special shows for them. Capacity: in order to respect safety measures to prevent the spread of covid-19, will be limited (places to sit will be signposted) and masks must be worn. In case of rain, the activity will be moved to the Perecaus building.

OTHER

Monday, 10th August at 21h at the Historic complex of Les Bons, Encamp. (Prior reservation required by phone (+376) 833 551.) Summer nights 2020: Visit to Sant Romà de les Bons and its historical ensemble. We will discover the history, secrets and curiosities of the hamlet of Les Bons. The historic complex of Les Bons

is located in the village of Encamp. It consists of the church of Sant Romà, an old defence tower, two dovecotes and a water tank dug into the rock. Of this interesting complex that takes us back to the medieval

period of Andorra and which is strategically located on a rocky outcrop from where one could control the entrance to the valley, the church of Sant Romà stands out, dating from the 12th century, which houses a

reproduction of the Romanesque paintings of the Master of Santa Coloma. The sawtooths on the door and the Lombard arches of the apse are the only architectural decorations of the building.

Guided tours of Les Bons until mid-September. The rest of the year, guided tours are on request. More information: Casa Cristo Ethnographic Museum

Thursday, 13th August from 9h – 13h (10€) Health Bath in Nature in the Madriu Valley. Starting Point Bridge. Acces Nr 3.

Friday, 14th August from 19h – 21h. Sunset Walk. Starting Point to be confirmed. (12€pp. Minimum 4 pax. See* above for Contacts/info.)

Saturday, 15th August from 8h – 10h in Arinsal. (12€pp. Minimum 4 pax. See* above for Contacts/info.) Initiation into Meditation.

Saturday, 15th August from 10.30h – 14.30h. (50€pp 2pax min.) 4×4 Route to Tor. Collected from home. (See* above for Contacts/info.)

Saturday, 15th August from 16h – 18h Ordino Valley. (12€pp min 4pax, See* above for Contacts/info.) Nordic Walking & Concert v Sunday, 16th August from 9h – 13h (10€) Health Bath in Nature in the Comapedrosa

Valley.

Wednesday 12th – Saturday, 15th August. Massage and Reiki Sessions on demand. (40€/40 min, 60€/60 min.

