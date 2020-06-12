PICK OF THE WEEK: Friday, 5th June – Sunday, 14th June, 2020

MUSIC

Saturday, 13th June at 22:30h at the café teatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. Concert at La Fada: B. Sharp & Lady Scarlett. The band re-opens the concerts of La Fada Due to the exceptional health situation, the internal capacity will be 30 people. Tel 821 815.

EXHIBITIONS

Until Monday June 15th, at Andorra Ice Palace, Canillo. ‘I am life’ Presentation by the author: My name is Carme Novis and I am a nurse by profession. In October 2018, at the age of 39, I was diagnosed with breast cancer which led me to undergo chemotherapy treatment, surgery and subsequently, radiotherapy. In February 2020 I finished the treatment and with emotion I can say that I have freed myself from the disease. At this moment I have the need to share and show what is the reality of living with breast cancer.

This gave birth to the project ‘I am life’, a series of 35 photographs where I intend to narrate and give visibility to the different stages that one goes through once the disease has been diagnosed, with the aim of sending people a direct, clear and forceful message: breast cancer can affect us all, but despite its severity and high incidence, it can be overcome. With these photographs, I would like to raise awareness among the population, normalize the disease and break with the still existing social stigmas, latent in society. I also intend to send a positive and hopeful message to all those women who may suffer from this disease at some point in their lives. It can be beaten. I did it. Many of us have done so. There is nothing to hide from, because together we are much stronger.

Until Tuesday, 30th June at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Center, We bring you the exhibition of photographs of Narcís Darder and Ricard Duran at home! The measures agreed to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 have caused many of the events scheduled in recent weeks to be abandoned. Due to the confinement, the exhibition by Narcís Darder and Ricard Duran with photographs of Barcelona and Andorra has been silenced. But we don’t want to close it. Several small format videos will bring you closer to the different areas of the exhibition: a presentation video, another dedicated to nostalgic photographs of Andorra in the 60s and 70s, a video with images captured by Narcís Darder of late-Franco Barcelona and a final area with photographs of landscapes and more aesthetics of Ricard Duran. We hope you can enjoy the videos we presented on the occasion of International Museum Day, May 18, 2020, a festive day organized by ICOM, International Council of Museums, to show the diversity of functions of museums in today’s society.

Until Sunday, 13th September at the Government exhibition hall ARTALROC, Escaldes-Engordany. ‘Joan Monegal. Aesthetic symbolism ‘·The exhibition ‘Joan Monegal. Aesthetic Symbolism, curated by art specialist Carme Soler, is a retrospective exhibition with the aim of highlighting both the creative richness and plastic language of Joan Monegal. A walk through the selection of more than forty pieces, which are the key and relevant works of the artist’s evolution. Pure paintings in symbolic detail, descriptive in concept; geometric aesthetics in which the play of forms shapes an authentic and personal language; tempera painting as an expressive technique, and finally, the creation of its plastic language: integrative glazes.

Joan Monegal Castells, born in Manresa, found in Andorra in the sixties the peace and tranquility necessary to develop the most productive and mature part of his work. It was here that he made the vital decision to devote himself fully to painting and entered fully into an intense phase of artistic creation and production. This fact ended up defining and consolidating his pictorial language as well as the decision to paint in tempera, a technique that through glazing allowed him to express better than oil everything he wanted to convey with his work.

Opening hours: Tuesday from 15.30h – 20h Wednesday to Friday from 11h – 14h and from 15.30h – 20h Saturday from 10h – 14h and from 15h – 20h. Sunday from 10h – 14h. Closed Sunday afternoon , Monday all day and Tuesday morning

MUSEUMS

Three museums are OPEN & FREE until Tuesday, 30th June. The Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino, The Casa de la Vall (old Parliament building), Andorra la Vella and the Espai Columba, Santa Coloma. For two months they have brought the museums to your home. Now you can return the visit! Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday: 12h – 18h. Sunday: 11h – 14h.

