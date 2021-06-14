PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 14th June – Sunday, 20th June, 2021

MUSIC

Saturday, 19th June at 19h at the Parc del Senzill, Sant Julià de Lòria. Concert by Les Anxovetes singing habaneras (Catalan sea shanties, named after Havana, Cuba which had a great sea trade with Barcelona.)

From Friday 18th to Saturday, 19th June In various areas of Andorra la Vella, Andorra la Vella. Free Jambo Street Music 2021.

FRIDAY 18th programme:

Plaça del Poble: 18.30h B Sharp. 20h Green Note. 21.30h Efecto Pigmalion. 23h Mateolika. Plaça Guillemó: 18h Manu & The Vodkas’. 20.30h Antonio Rivas. 22.30h Ana Tijoux. Carrer Anna Maria Janer: 19h Red Perill. 21h Marc Parrot. 23.30h: Cobra Balm.

SATURDAY 19th programme: Plaça del Poble: 12h La Tresca & La verdesca. 17.30h Quim Salvat. 19.15h El Tren de la Musa. 21h David Bitter. 22h.45h Chicharro.

Plaça Guillemó: 17.30h Mareta Bufona. 19.30h Els Pali. 22.30h Joel Sarakula.

Carre Anna Maria Janer:17.30h ESE. 19.15h Penélope. 21.15h Malv. 23h Maïa Vidal ..

Sunday, 20th June at 12h in the Parish Church of Ordino, Ordino. (Free concert. Prior registration mandatory at Tel (+376) 878 136.) Spring Concert by the Coral Casamanya.

To see all the Catalan theatre performances listed for the coming season go to https://www.agenda.ad/repositorio/58-tdt-llibret- 11×16.pdf

EXHIBITIONS:

Until Tuesday, 15th June at 16h in Parc Central, Andorra la Vella. (Registration: T. 730 043 – 694 093, [email protected] or www.diversitatcultural.andorralavella.ad ) We’ll be Coming back! A photographic exhibition. Cultural and resident associations in the country have been away from rehearsals, stages and streets for more than a year. We’ll be coming back! is a cry of hope for the people who make up these entities through a collection of large-format images.

Until Saturday, 19th June, at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Center, Escaldes-Engordany. Exhibition of works by the students of the Art Space. (Free activity. Telephone / contact address for registration: Tel. 80 22 55 or [email protected]) Samples of the drawings, paintings and sculptures of the children who attend the plastic arts workshops of the Comú d’Escaldes-Engordany. The works of the students who attend the Art Techniques Workshop taught by Mercè Ciaurriz are also exhibited. Hours: Monday to Saturday from 9.30h – 13.30h and from 15h – 19h

Until Saturday, 19th June in the Espai Caldes, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free) Circus Papers: the Ramon Karoli Collection. An exhibition that pays homage to the world of circus by reviewing its history from posters, engravings, programmes, books, photographs and artists’ tools from the various circus disciplines: acrobatics, tightrope walking, trapeze, clowns and juggling. A collection that brings us closer to the evolution of the circus based on dissemination and advertising material: a broad overview of the arts of the ring. The show is the result of hours of work and effort to find exceptional pieces, small treasures that bear witness to the magic of the circus and capture the legacy of lives full of excitement and enthusiasm for the circus.Welcome to the biggest show in the world!

Until Sunday, 20th June at La Peixera, Escaldes-Engordany Colours and emotions by the artist, Ruliski (Michaela Mikloskova) part of La Xarranca Creation Group. In this exhibition we will not only be able to contemplate but we will also be able to feel all the past and all the future as yet unknown. The works are very colourful. They create a harmony of colours that embrace us and, in doing so, we become aware of our most intimate emotions. Each work has its own story. Nothing is left over. All the elements form an immortalized story within a framework. The author invites viewers to find out what this story is. The works on display are painted in oil, acrylic, watercolour, crayons and digital.

About the author and her style: “I don’t have a single pictorial style if we understand style to be that which allows us to discover the authors because they always create following the same emotion or set of emotions. I have several “I’s”. This causes my style to vary depending on the self being expressed that day. That’s why it’s hard to recognize my paintings as mine. ”

Until Sunday, 20th June at Encamp Communal Library, Encamp (Free) Bibliographic exhibition in the library of rare and curious books about Andorra.

Until Wednesday, 20th June at the Comic Museum, Les Fontetes, La Massana. Exhibition: Cinematica by Edmond. The exhibition shows originals of the strips of great cinema titles under the comic filter of the cartoonist, Edmond, known in the cartoon world by his character Jan Europa. Museum opening hours: Tuesdays from 15h – 19h. Wednesdays from 10h – 14h. Thursdays and Fridays from 15h – 19h. Saturdays from 10h – 14h and from 15h – 19h.

Until Friday, 30th July at the Art al Set Galeria, Escaldes-Engordany. An Exhibition by Enric Aguilar of atmospheric nautical oil paintings. Opening Hours: Monday to Friday from 11h –13.30h and from 15.30h – 19h. Saturdays, by appointment

Until Saturday, 31st July, at the Taranmana Galeria d’Art, Escaldes-Engordany. Arts & Crafts with sculptures, ceramics and patchworks by Jordi Casamajor, Eva Ariza, Marta Bonilla, Valeria Vasi & Valerie Rymarenko – an International Club Member. Hours: Tuesday – Friday 10h – 13h and 16h – 20h, Saturday 11h – 13h and 16.30h – 20h.

From Sunday, 20th June until 30th August at Les Fontetes Comic Museum, La Massana. (Free admission: limited capacity depending on the health situation.) Exhibition L’Alcazar by Simon Lamouret. Simon Lamouret, born in Toulouse in 1987, studied illustration at the prestigious Estienne school in Paris, Beaux Arts in Angoulême and Arts Décos in Strasbourg. He settled in Bangalore, India to teach drawing. From this experience, which took place from 2013 to 2018, two very important projects were born in his career:

Bangalore (Warum, 2017) and L’Alcazar (Sarbacane, 2020). In this exhibition you can see more than twenty originals of the work of

L’Alcazar and the rest of its production. Simon Lamouret still lives in Toulouse. Simon also collaborates with the Revue Dessinée, runs drawing workshops and participates in residencies in France and abroad (Mazé, Casablanca, etc.) L’Alcazar is his first graphic novel and published by Sarbacane editions.

Until Friday, 31st December. Virtual exhibition. One country, seven parishes. The Archive of the Seven Keys on the website of the National Archive of Andorra, we invite you to visit the virtual exhibition “ One country, seven parishes. The Seven Keys Archive” that we have organized to celebrate International Archives Day. In this exhibition we explain the contents of the documentary collection of the Set Claus Archive (ASC), declared to be of Cultural Interest (BIC) in 2020. We will review and highlight the history of one of the most important collections of the National Archive. Some documents will be displayed according to their subject (justice, economy, public order, etc.). We hope you like it and will delve deeper into the fascinating history of our country.

CINEMA

(Finding no films on the Cinemes Illa Carlemany’s web site for this week, I wrote to ask what had happened. They replied that they will

be closed this Monday and Tuesday and that new films will be announced on Wednesday. If interested Google Cinemes Illa Carlemany and then click on Cartellera.

CONFERENCES

Monday, 14th June at 20h in the Encamp Communal Library, Encamp. (A conference designed for a family and adult audience. Limited places. Reservation essential. Tel. 856 787 or www.comuencamp.ad) Can we live on the planet Mars? by the Catalan astronomer, Joan Pujol. Mars is the planet in the Solar System that most closely resembles Earth. Even in ancient times, it was already a mysterious and revered planet. In this conference with its many images and videos, we can discover where it came from and, among other stories, the belief in its famous “Martians”. We will be shown recent images from satellites and robots sent to the red planet, and at the same time we will be able to compare the similarities between Earth and Mars. Mars is likely to become the second human-inhabited planet in our Solar System.

Tuesday, 15th June at 18h, in the Pas de la Casa Communal Library. (Free. For all audiences. Limited places. Reservation essential. Tel. 856 787 or www.comuencamp.ad) From the SETI project to exoplanets, an astronomy lecture by Joan Pujol. In 1960, astronomer Frank Drake conducted the first SETI experiment, (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) named “Project Ozma.” He used the 26-meter-diameter Green Bank radio telescope. The goal was to study the stars Tau Ceti and Epsilon Eridani, located 11 light-years away from us and with a physical structure similar to the Sun. The intention of the SETI project was the search for extra-terrestrial intelligence, either through analysis of electromagnetic signals captured by radio telescopes, or by sending signals from Earth into outer space to make our presence known. So far, more than three thousand planets have been discovered by different methods. Some in habitable regions, some with liquid water on the surface. Probably in the next few years, the new telescopes that are being built will make great discoveries, and, who knows, we may realize that we are not alone.

17th June from 20h – 21.30h at La Llacuna Cultural Center, Andorra la Vella. (Free activity. Limited capacity 32 people. Prior reservation required +376 829 729) 200 years since the death of Napoleon Bonaparte. In the 37th Conference Series of the Andorran Society of Sciences, the lecturer Eric Rocanières, Agrégé de Lettres Classiques, and professor at the Liceu Comte de Foix, will recall the most important events in the life of Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.

CHILDREN

Tuesday, 15th June in the Pas de la Casa communal library .

During the morning Joan Pujol will make observations with the students of the Andorran and French schools of Pas de la Casa. Weather permitting, a solar observation will be made outside. Otherwise, students will learn to make a sundial. In total, 50 schoolchildren from both Pas de la Casa’s schools will be able to enjoy this activity to be carried out with groups of students, using a different eyepiece each time, previously sanitized with alcohol and ensuring all safety measures related to the transmission of Covid-19 are followed.

On Saturday 19th & Sunday, 20th June at the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes-Engordany. (Telephone: +376 800 800 or contact address for registration: [email protected] ) Storytelling and painting workshop – The cycle ‘Discover the Talents of Thyssen’ presents ‘La Colla dels Safrà’. Families will delve into a fantastic story in which colours magically disappear. For this reason, participants will have to use the pigments that identify the artists of the Colla del Safrà – the colours yellow and orange – if they want to undo this spell. Times: Saturday: 11.15h, 12.30h, 15.30h, 16.45h & 18h.

Sunday: 11.15h & 12.30h

SPORT: A Note for your sporting diary:

On Sunday, 4th July, 2021, the triathlon, Ironman comes to Andorra. Starting in Lake Engolasters for the swimming, then a cycle over Col d’Ordino and through the Tunel de Dos Valires will end up in Andorra la Vella for the running. (I’ll bring you more information when they post the details. This race offers 50 qualifying places for the 2021 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in St. George, Utah.)

Culturally yours,

Clare.

