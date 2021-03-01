PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 1st March – Sunday, 7th March, 2021

Due to Covid-19 regulations, all venues are operating at 40% capacity. This means that popular shows are often booked out well in advance. If interested in anything, I suggest you try to book immediately. (Registration is usually essential. )

MUSIC

Saturday, 6th March at 16h at Espai Columba, Santa Coloma, Andorra la Vella. (5€. Limited capacity

Advance ticket sales from Casa-Areny-Plandolit Museum –Fri, Sat and Sun – Casa de la Vall – Espai Columba.) Oceanide: Concert by Iñaki Barrocal. In 2011 Océanide was published. Iñaki Barrocal’s fourth project, a vocal journey to the underwater depths has themes by artists such as Björk, Ana Torroja, Sarah Brightman … Ten years later, this journey will become a reality at the Espai Columba. Barrocal will perform songs from Océanide and Achéron , the continuation of this project.

THEATRE & DANCE

Friday, 5th March at 21h in the Lauredià Cultural and Congress Centre, Sant Julià de Lòria. (Tickets 25€ on sale this coming week at:

A Flamenco cycle: Flamencas – Memorias de mujer (Flamenco memories of woman). A show dedicated to women. The #bailaoras and artists who will accompany us next Friday together transmit so much energy! Do you want to meet them? All the performers are women: 4 dancers, 2 singers and 1 guitarist. Do you know Antonia Jiménez? One of the great guitarists of the moment. So what if she is a woman? Range and technique have no gender.

Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th March from 11h – 13h . Guitar courses: Antonia Jiménez will also give a #flamenca #guitar #curset (3 students only)

. will also give a #flamenca #guitar #curset (3 students only) Saturday, 6th March at 19h & 20h in the Casa Pairal d’Ordino . CDNS (Admission: € 3. Limited places ю The very illustrious, clown microtheater satirically represents Andorran idiosyncrasies. They, princesses. They, like princesses, talk little. But when they talk, they talk. Two women, an example of many others, willing to remember and make a place for themselves in the Andorran landscape from a satirical point of view. Having done a brief review of the past, will it be possible to build a different story from now on?

Performers: Meritxell Díaz and Elena Santiago

Duration: 30 min .

ю satirically represents Andorran idiosyncrasies. They, princesses. They, like princesses, talk little. But when they talk, they talk. Two women, an example of many others, willing to remember and make a place for themselves in the Andorran landscape from a satirical point of view. Having done a brief review of the past, will it be possible to build a different story from now on? and . Saturday, 6th March at 21h in the Lauredià Cultural and Congress Centre, Sant Julià de Lòria. (Tickets 25€ on sale this coming week in person at the Laurèdia Cultural and Congress Centre and by telephone at 744 044). Premiere of the new show by La Lupi. A benchmark on the international stage. EPICUS by the La Lupi Flamenco Company. Premiere of the new show by the La Lupi. Dancer and choreographer with a recognized international career, she has directed choreographies for the National Ballet of Spain, teaches training courses around the world and is a reference on the international flamenco and dance scenes. She was the dancer chosen by Miguel Poveda for his most international tour “ArteSano“. EPICUS is a choreographic story set in the most traditional part of the flamenco universe: Caña, fandangos, tarantos, tangos and alegrias make up a journey in which the renowned dancer La Lupi will relive the best moments of her career . A show in which tradition and heritage become dance. Epicus: where singing, dancing and playing are transformed into the plot and, at the same time, build the story.

Artistic direction: La Lupi

Musical direction: Curro de María and Óscar Lago

Choreographies: La Lupi

Dance: La Lupi, Marina Perea, Sara Carnero

Music: Óscar Lago and Curro de María

Singing: Alfredo Tejada and Miguel Ortega

Guitars: Óscar Lago and Curro de Maria

Friday 5th & Saturday, 6th March at 21.30h at the Party room of the Sports and Sociocultural Complex of Encamp. (Tickets: 15€ online and also at La Valireta. Almost sold out) Celebrating International Day of Working Women with the performance of the comedy Elles # cosesdechicas. (Girls’ things.) ELLES is a piece of satirical humour that takes a good look at gender clichés and bluntly brings to the stage the feminine themes that no one talks about. On stage, three young actresses with a lot of energy and undeniable stage chemistry, start from their own bodies and their own reality to review great, humorous gender and sexist themes. Three “boys” with moustaches receive the audience and openly ask themselves what are “COSAS DE CHICOS” and what are “COSAS DE CHICAS”… Faced with the inability to give a good answer, they make a confession: They are not men. They are women in disguise who thought that this way they would have more job opportunities (and maybe they are not wrong). After this confession there is no choice but to show oneself as they are, with all their defects and virtues.

From here there are scenes, sketches, monologues and gags that touch on all possible topics: hair removal, menstruation, self-esteem and the female body, consent, porn, female pleasure, differences between men and women in everyday life, Disney princesses…

To end the play, after a long hour of laughter and reflection, the actresses grab the microphone to sing the last truths out loud and clear. No one will leave the room indifferent.Shameless, daring and uninhibited. Fun and forceful. Angry news!

EXHIBITIONS

Until Thursday, 4th March at the Art al Set Gallery Escaldes-Engordany . (CDNS) Nerea Aixàs, at the Art al Set Gallery. Nerea Aixàs, (Andorra 1980). The artist presents works with the material that has always defined him, iron, but with small variations, such as the introduction of cast iron and brushstrokes of concrete as a novelty. He follows an autobiographical evolutionary line: he works with space and plays with voids and fullness. Opening Hours: From 11h – 13:30h and 15:30h – 19h. Closed Sunday.

(Andorra 1980). The artist presents works with the material that has always defined him, iron, but with small variations, such as the introduction of cast iron and brushstrokes of concrete as a novelty. He follows an autobiographical evolutionary line: he works with space and plays with voids and fullness. Until Saturday, 3rd April at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Centre . An Exhibition of posters of the Spanish Civil War : 50 posters by the republican side to help understand the Spanish Civil War. The exhibition aims to bring closer to today’s citizens, the impact and memory of images that, without a doubt, are a valuable testimony of this warlike conflict in which poster art achieved great expressiveness and a relevant role as a propaganda tool, raising awareness of a population living in a state of war. The call for enlistment, the invocation of solidarity, the recommendations to survive in the rear guard, along with the slogans of political parties were, among others, the main messages with images of striking force, disseminated through an abundant production of billboards. The exhibition presents, among others, works by renowned poster artists such as Carles Fontserè, Josep Subirats, Lorenzo Goñi and Martí Bas. Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 30h – 13.30h and from 15h – 19h .

: The exhibition aims to bring closer to today’s citizens, the impact and memory of images that, without a doubt, are a valuable testimony of this warlike conflict in which poster art achieved great expressiveness and a relevant role as a propaganda tool, raising awareness of a population living in a state of war. The call for enlistment, the invocation of solidarity, the recommendations to survive in the rear guard, along with the slogans of political parties were, among others, the main messages with images of striking force, disseminated through an abundant production of billboards. The exhibition presents, among others, works by renowned poster artists such as Carles Fontserè, Josep Subirats, Lorenzo Goñi and Martí Bas. from and from . Saturday, 6th March at La Peixera, Escaldes-Engordany . Haiku in Two Voices . “ All lovesknock on my door of memory.” The exhibition is the result of creative dialogue between Yolanda Blanco (collage) and Eva Arasa Altimiras (poetry). The beginning of the trail was the Haiku Day organized by the collective La Xarranca in 2019. From that moment, the proposal evolved as the concerns of both explored new expressive and conceptual possibilities. Relationships and distances – sometimes imposed, sometimes necessary – shape our personal history. Movement and balance are two forces that challenge you and invite you to embark on your own inner journey and towards the other. These forces are the ones that will be in action giving the haiku an evolving installation format over the course of 15 days and will be the source of different moments.

All lovesknock on my door of memory.” The exhibition is the result of creative dialogue between (collage) and (poetry). The beginning of the trail was the organized by the collective in 2019. From that moment, the proposal evolved as the concerns of both explored new expressive and conceptual possibilities. Relationships and distances – sometimes imposed, sometimes necessary – shape our personal history. Movement and balance are two forces that challenge you and invite you to embark on your own inner journey and towards the other. These forces are the ones that will be in action giving the haiku an evolving installation format over the course of 15 days and will be the source of different moments. Wednesday, 3rd March – Friday, 26th March at La Llacuna Cultural Centre, Andorra la Vella. Electroforming exhibition. We will be able to see a sample of the works of the students of the Art School of Andorra la Vella made during the Electroforming course, taught by the jeweller Gastón Rois.Electroforming is a magical and alchemical technique applied to contemporary jewellery, which allows you to deposit metal particles, in this case copper, on objects or elements of nature through the use of an electric current.

CINEMA

Wednesday 3rd at 20.15h and Thursday, 4th March at 20.30h at the Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany . The Little Things . The Story : Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city.

Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city. Thursday 4th March at 20.30h at the Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. Cinefòrum Charity performance. (Mans Unides is organizing a film forum as part of their 2021 Campaign against world hunger. Screening of the film He called me Malala (in English and Urdu with Spanish subtitles)Afterwards, with the journalist Noemí Rodríguez , we will talk (I presume in Catalan) about the difficulties many children have in accessing a proper education. Donations can be made to the Mans Unides campaign.

is organizing a film forum as part of their 2021 Campaign against world hunger. Screening of the film (in English and Urdu with Spanish subtitles)Afterwards, with the journalist , we will talk (I presume in Catalan) about the difficulties many children have in accessing a proper education. Thursday, 4th March at 21h at the National Auditorium of

Andorra, Ordino. Mountain Cinema and Travel Series: Chomolungma, Everest Expedition with Javier Camacho.

An Olympus photo expedition to the roof of the world. Through a large selection of photographs, Javier will show us the most imposing landscapes on the planet captured on the way to Everest, a peak he reached after a constant struggle against adversity, in a clear display of self-improvement and extreme motivation. Javier Camacho, a photographer specializing in natural landscapes, a mountaineer and tireless traveller, has won more than two hundred awards in various international photography competitions, has collaborated in many publications specializing in mountains and has projected numerous photography audio-visuals throughout Spain. A member of the Spanish Association of Nature Photographers, he has made expeditions to various mountain ranges (Himalayas, Karakorum, Andes, Urals, Tian Shan , Arctic, Africa …) and has climbed five of the seven highest peaks. He has participated in seven 8,000m mountain expeditions and has done the Lhotse and the Cho Oyu, 8,516m and 8,201m respectively, without artificial oxygen, and Everest, the highest mountain on the planet. He is an ambassador for the Olympus brand of photographic products and the Lucroit filter company as well as the Rab and Lowe Alpine Brands of mountain material.

Culturally yours,

Clare.

_____________

Look for about the author of the blog Clare Allcard

_____________

Look here for the whole blog “Cultural events in Andorra with Clare Allcard”