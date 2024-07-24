Here are some photos of the installations before the opening ceremony on the Seine. Everything is ready… The photos show the installations in front of some of Paris’s most famous monuments, including the Eiffel Tower, the National Assembly, the Louvre and the Musée d’Orsay…

The Paris 2024 teams were still working on the final adjustments this afternoon. Many elements of the décor are hidden to surprise viewers and television viewers…

The banks of the Seine were very quiet this evening. Visitors have no access here.

But on Friday there will be real excitement before a unique spectacle…

Text and photos: Alain Beaujouen