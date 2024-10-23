The Music Palace (in Valencian, officially and commercially,​ Palau de la Música i Congressos de València)​ is an auditorium in the city of Valencia, Valencian Community, Spain, located on the old bed of the Turia River (Turia Garden).

Opened in 1987, it contains several rooms for musical auditions, congresses, exhibitions, shows and film screenings, among other activities. Its architect is José María García de Paredes Barreda. In 2003 the extension of the building was inaugurated, designed by the architect Eduardo de Miguel. It is the headquarters of the Valencia Orchestra and the Valencia Municipal Band, and is managed by the autonomous municipal body of Valencia Palau de la Música, Congressos y Orquesta de Valencia (OAM/PMCOV).

The Palau de la Música de Valencia is a hub for a diverse range of cultural and musical activities, serving both the local community and international audiences. The key activities include:

Concerts and Performances: Hosting an extensive program of concerts and performances, ranging from classical music and opera, with a subscription season, to jazz and contemporary genres. The venue is known for featuring both renowned international artists and promoting local talent.

Festivals: The Palau is a central venue for various music and cultural festivals throughout the year, including classical music festivals, contemporary music events, and educational music festivals for younger audiences. It hosts the Valencia Jazz Festival since 1997.

Educational Programs: Offering educational and outreach programs that aim to engage the community and foster a love of music among people of all ages. These programs include workshops, seminars, and interactive activities designed to educate participants about music and the arts.

Conferences and Corporate Events: Providing facilities for conferences, seminars, and corporate events, with spaces equipped to accommodate a range of activities from formal presentations to workshops and exhibitions.

Exhibitions: Featuring exhibition spaces that host a variety of art and cultural exhibitions, often related to music or showcasing local artists and cultural heritage.

Address: Pg. de l’Albereda, 30, El Pla del Real, 46023 València, Valencia.

