Over 3000 people take part in one of the biggest “Castellers” contests in Valls

The southern town of Valls welcomed 3,290 “castellers” to celebrate its Decennalia festival of Catalonia’s traditional human towers, “castells”.

8,400 people and 83 “colla” groups were supposed to take part in the festival, but only 28 “colla” groups were able to participate.

Face masks were mandatory during the event.

“We can’t imagine building human towers in face masks or having to keep a certain distance. In the world of ‘castellers’ these preventive measures are not applicable,” – said Sergi Font, vice president of the CCCC (Coordinadora de les Colles Castelleres de Catalunya).

Declared Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2010, Catalonia’s human towers are one of the country’s most unique customs.

The tradition first documented in the 18th century sees large groups – known as “colles” – forming tiers of differing numbers of people standing on the shoulders of those below them.

A human tower is only complete once a child called the “enxaneta”, who can be as young as five, clambers to the very top of the structure and raises their arm.

The towers are a common – and breathtaking – sight in towns squares all over the country, where they are built during local festivals to the sound of traditional “gralla” flutes and drums.