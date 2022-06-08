Our philosophy is to achieve excellence: this is the credo of Xaila Rodriguez and Jeanette López, the owners of Lipotherm Center (Andorra)

Today, the world of the beauty industry is very diverse. How does one not get lost? How does one not choose the best beauty salon? The appearance of the beauty salon owner is the best advertisement. Xaila Rodriguez and Jeanette López are proof of that. Because these young women not only look great but genuinely love their work. They decided to combine their professional knowledge and create the centre of excellence in aesthetics – Lipotherm Center (Andorra).

This beauty centre caters to women and men and offers high-quality face and body treatments. You will be in a friendly atmosphere while true professionals tend to all your needs.

Xaila Rodríguez is an aesthetic specialist and professional therapist in the field of alternative therapies. She began her career in the world of therapy at the age of 19, after completing her studies in chiromassage, then continued her education in other therapies. She has worked in the four- and five-star hotel SPA industry, where she also studied aromatherapy, among others.

Over time, she became interested in aesthetic devices to complete her professional training so that she could work in ultramodern aesthetic centres. She has remained there with her colleague, Jeanette López, directing the Lipotherm centre with passion and dedication.

Jeanette López is a beautician and dermatologist. She began her aesthetic studies at the age of 18 at the famous Cristina Sorli school in Barcelona. Then she had a specialisation in skin pathologies in Paris (Laboratories Menard). She worked in aesthetic medicine centres where she obtained knowledge directly from professionals. She learned to use different body and facial aesthetic devices.

She has always been passionate about the world of beauty and never ceased to produce excellent work. She currently runs the Lipotherm centre with Xaila Rodríguez. Their goal is to continue working together and become the best in the field of aesthetics and well-being here in Andorra.

“It is a great honour for us to work in the field that we love, knowing that our professional skills will help our clients achieve the best results. Knowledge is power. We strive for excellence in everything we do. We always try to offer solutions that allow our clients to obtain the best results.

We work with cosmetic devices. We use the method of diathermy (deep heating of the skin) during face and body treatments. During body care procedures, the temperature of the treated area rises and fat deposits gradually decrease due to the acceleration of cell metabolism.

During facial treatments, this treatment corrects the signs of ageing and activates the cells that produce collagen and elastin to make the skin firmer and more hydrated and fight against wrinkles.

A HIFU facelift is a procedure aimed at combating the signs of skin ageing. It is a high-intensity ultrasound system that allows performing face and body treatments. It acts on the deepest layers of the skin, causing significant stretching, as it creates micro coagulation spikes in the part of the dermis where collagen and elastin are located. As a result, the fibres contract and new collagen are formed.

The production of new collagen takes time, which means that results may become more apparent after two to three months, or even up to six months.

In addition, we practice laser hair removal. Ultimate hair removal is possible! During laser hair removal, we use a modern diode that destroys the hair follicle, transferring heat to the pigment (melanin) contained in the follicle without damaging the skin.

This treatment does not require the prior application of an anaesthetic cream since the skin is simultaneously cooled, thus avoiding pain.

Sessions are recommended every two months for best results.

Our clients are both women and men and the age profile is very diverse. Younger clients start with treatments such as laser hair removal, and older clients are interested in skin care, signs of ageing or body contouring treatments.

We guarantee quality in all our procedures.

We can offer you packages that are cheaper than individual sessions.

Do not hesitate to contact us. We are waiting for you! “.

Address: Av. Dr. Mitjavila, 45, AD500 Andorra la Vella

Phone: +376 735 500