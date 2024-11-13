Orio is a fishing town located in the province of Gipuzkoa in the Basque Autonomous Community, northern Spain, with the town nucleus lying on the river Oria, roughly 1,5 km away from its mouth by the Bay of Biscay.

Today it is a popular resort on the Costa Vasca (Basque Coast) of the Atlantic resorts of Spain.

From the North, the Cantabrian Sea borders the border, with the majority of the coastline of Orio formed by cliffs. Specifically, the only humble coastline of the area is located on the right bank of the river on the Antilla beach. The northeastern part of the municipality forms the Talaimendi mountain, with a peak of Kukuarri (362m).

Traditionally a town attached to the sea and the fishing industry, this sector is losing ground to the more profitable and less demanding tourism, rapidly developing after marshes between the town and the beach were drained with a view to building up new tourist oriented housing.

The most widely known and conspicuous sport activity in Orio is the rowing regatta typical of the Basque and Cantabric coastal area, featuring a team represented by the yellow colour.

Beaches

Antilla beach by the mouth of the Oria river featuring a wide expanse of sand, play equipment & a promenade.

How to get to?

By car:

From San Sebastian 20 min (17.0 km) via GI-20 and AP-8

20 min (17.0 km) via GI-20 and AP-8 From Vitoria 1 hr 12 min (91.3 km) via AP-1 and AP-8

1 hr 12 min (91.3 km) via AP-1 and AP-8 From Bilbao 1 hr 6 min (91.9 km) via AP-8

1 hr 6 min (91.9 km) via AP-8 From Madrid 4 hr 39 min (449 km) via A-1 and AP-1

Main information

Area: 9 km²

Coordinates: 43°16′34″N 2°07′38″W

Population: 6096

Languages: Spanish, Basque

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

See here best sea and ocean resorts of France and Spain

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide

See here Andorra travel guide