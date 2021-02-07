Opening the border with Spain doubles the cost of ski passes in Andorra

From this coming Monday, 8th February the Principality of Andorra and the Catalan region of Alt Urgell will form a single regional unit for the purposes of travel.

After weeks of requests from Andorra, the Generalitat’s decision-making body has accepted that the country can be assimilated into the neighbouring health region of Alt Urgell. This decision makes it clear that the county confinement will allow travel from and to Andorra.

Andorra may lift the ban on visiting the country’s ski resorts and allow ski resorts to sell ski passes to neighboring Spaniards.

Since the beginning of the season, only Andorran residents can ski in Andorra.

Meanwhile, the opening of the borders will provoke a rise in prices for ski passes. Now the daily ski pass for Andorran residents costs 20 euros, after the arrival of the Spaniards, the price will rise to 42 euros.