Open Day at Port Tarraco Marina (la Marina Port Tàrraco) in honor of the arrival of the Russian frigate Shtandart

On Friday, January 10, Port Tarraco Marina hosted an open day with the participation of the Russian frigate Shtandart – this is an exact copy of the ship built by Tsar Peter I (Peter the Great), who took part in hostilities in the Northern War.

This Russian ship has a length of 34.5 meters, and its highest mast reaches 33 meters.

Shtandart is the name given to the first ship of the Baltic Fleet which was built in 1703. His first captain was Tsar Peter I who is said to have worked on his construction incognito for a whole year.

After participating in hostilities during the Great Northern War the ship was decommissioned in 1719.

In 1994, a group of enthusiasts, after many years of research, began restoration work in St. Petersburg using the ancient shipbuilding technologies of that time.

The current Shtandart has both sails and an engine. The ship has decorative cannons that can shoot gunpowder.

Photos: Joan Mañé Fort