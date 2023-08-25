From Monday, 28th August to Tuesday, 29th August in the Sector Arinsal / Grandvalira Resorts, La Massana, Andorra la Vella

La Vuelta and Andorra are old acquaintances. This year we will once again enjoy all the greatness of cycling on next August 28, since Andorra will be the scene of the 3rd stage which, leaving Súria, will end at the Arinsal de Grandvalira Resorts station, with the finish line located in the Comallemple area. The following day, the departure of the 4th stage will take place in Central Park, Andorra la Vella, ending in Tarragona.

La Vuelta Andorra will offer all fans and followers of cycling one of the first high finishes of this edition of the race.

On Tuesday 29th, in Avinguda Tarragona, you will be able to experience live, from 11h30, the entire atmosphere of the teams’ meeting and the signing of the runners, prior to the neutralized start of the stage.

La Vuelta is one of the three most important stage events on the International Cycling Union (UCI) world calendar, along with the Giro and La Tour de France.

The Spanish cycling tour will start at Port Olímpic in Barcelona on August 26th and end in Madrid on September 17th. The 78th edition of the Vuelta will be contested over 21 stages, two of which will also pass through the French Pyrenees, with the ascent to the legendary Tourmalet.