One of the industrial buildings of the Catalan textile company Tensión Téxtil, SLU burned down

The Ripoll city council (Catalonia), chaired by the mayor of the city, Jordi Munell, decided to support Tensión Téxtil, SLU and all its employees.

The fire completely destroyed one of the industrial buildings of the Catalan company Tensión Téxtil, SLU. The fire was caused by lightning and occurred on June 20, 2020.

Tensión Téxtil, SLU is one of the leading textile companies of Catalonia.

“In order to maintain jobs in the city and keep leading position in the textile sector of Catalonia, The Ripoll City Council will make every possible effort to support this company,” reports the City Hall.