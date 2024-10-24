Ondara river

The river Ondara is a river in the Ebro basin that passes through the comarcas of Segarra, Urgell, Pla d’Urgell, and Segrià (Catalonia, Spain).

According to the configuration of the land, the water of the Ondara basin joins the Corb river, which later joins the Segre; but the construction of the Canal d’Urgell (1860) affected its course. Today the river is lost in the middle of the irrigation canal.

Locally, it is known as a polluted and unpleasant river. In 2011, the European Union fined the municipality of Tàrrega for dumping poorly treated waste water into the river, in breach of European regulations.

