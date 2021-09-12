On September 11, more than 120 thousand people took part in protests against COVID sanitary passes in France

According to the French Ministry of Internal Affairs, on Saturday, September 11, more than 120 thousand people took part in protests against COVID sanitary passes in France. Demonstrators clashed with police in Toulouse. About 70 people were detained.

The demonstration was accompanied by large-scale riots, police officers used tear gas and a water cannon.

Demonstrations against COVID sanitary passes take place in Paris and other cities in France for the ninth Saturday in a row.

From August 9, COVID sanitary passes in France are mandatory for visiting cafes, restaurants, museums and cinemas, large shopping centers, as well as for traveling by air and on long-distance trains. This requires a full cycle of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test.