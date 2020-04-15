Direct and indirect investment by the state to alleviate the economic and social effects of the coronavirus crisis is 416 million euros, said the spokesman for Government and Finance minister of Andorra, Eric Jover, at the press conference is associated with the Bill on new exceptional and urgent measures for the health emergency situation caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.. “We have been able to release almost 100% of the budget, to help our economic fabric”, – he added.

The Government spokesman emphasized that the formula, contained in the new Bill, including the temporary suspension of work contracts and the reduction of working hours, will allow the Government to achieve its priorities: protecting jobs and preserving the productive fabric.

The workers who are subject to temporary suspension of employment contracts or a reduction in working hours will be able to access reduced rent subsidies and may apply for a mortgage loan payment for any shortfall.

The Spokesman stated that, with the economic and social measures presented by the Government of Andorra, “We have sought to preserve citizen’s purchasing power as much as possible.”

The Minister of Economy and Business of Andorra, Jordi Gallardo, also took part at the press conference. He emphasized that, with the measures presented by the Executive, “No person and no family will be out on the street. They will have the support of the Andorran Government.”