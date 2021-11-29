No health pass: the protocol for accessing ski resorts in France has been validated by the government

The protocol for access to ski resorts for the coming season, which provides in particular for the wearing of a mask and social distancing, has been validated by the government of France, Domaines skiables de France (DSF) reported on Monday.

Applicable to the 250 French ski resorts for the 2021-2022 season, this protocol makes it compulsory to wear a “surgical mask” from 11 years old on “all ski lifts” and their “queues”, details DSF in a press release.

The protocol also “recommends” the wearing of a mask for children aged six to 11 when using the ski lifts. On the other hand, it does not make it compulsory for any skier “while skiing”.

No health pass for the moment

DSF recalls that this protocol is “subject to changes in the health situation” and the announcement will be made “no later than the following Saturday”.

Openings in the fall
October 16
Tignes

23 october
Les 2 Alpes (from October 23 to November 7)

Skiing from the end of November
November 20
Val Thorens

November 27/28
Valley of Isere

Les 2 Alpes

Puy Saint Vincent (open on the weekends of November 27/28 and December 4/5, then continuously from December 11)

Chabanon (open on weekends then continuously from December 18)

Auron (open on weekends and then continuously from December 4)

Angles

Cauterets

December openings

December 3
Font Romeu

Gourette

La Pierre Saint Martin

December 4
Alpe d’Huez

Vaujany

Chamonix

Chamrousse

Grand Tourmalet

The 3 Valleys (Courchevel, Méribel, Les Menuires, Saint-Martin de Belleville)

Les Saisies (open on weekends and then continuously from December 18)

Valloire (open on weekends of 4 & 5 then partial open from 11 to 17 December and non-stop from 18 December)

Serre Chevalier (open on weekends and then continuously from December 11)

Montclar (open on weekends and then continuously from December 18)

Isola 2000

Saint-Lary Soulan

Peyragudes

Luz Ardiden

Font Romeu

Montgenèvre

Piau Engaly

La Bresse

December 10
Avoriaz

December 11
Aussois

Flaine

Val d’Allos

La Plage

Bows

Peisey Vallandry

La Rosiere

Le Grand Bornand

Ax-les-Thermes

Valberg

Sainte-Foy Tarentaise

Super Besse

Les Orres

Risoul

Orcières Merlette 1850

Vars

December 18/19
All ski resorts are open

