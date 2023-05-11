“I didn’t plan to be either an artist or a sculptor. Just at some point, I wanted to go beyond the flat image,” says the artist Nina Rassen.

Forbidden Fruit. Transformation

Material used: concrete

Technique: hand-painted with acrylics

Many Russian artists were fond of ceramics: M. Vrubel, V. Serov, K. Korovin, V. and A. Vasnetsov, V. Polenov, A. Kiselev, M. Yakunchikova-Weber, later A. Golovin, S. Mamontov. Many world sculptural masterpieces are of ancient origin, and it is impossible to establish their authorship.

“Sometimes it happens that a sculpture becomes much more famous than its author. A similar story happened to Frederic Auguste Bartholdi , the creator of one of the symbols of modernity – the legendary Statue of Liberty, ”says Nina.

The last post was dedicated to one of Nina’s inspirations, Mr. Simon, “a real hereditary aristocrat.”

Nina’s second inspiration is her “MUZ” (as she calls he). He is also the protagonist of the painting “Pair of the World”, one of my biggest and most expensive works to date. It’s a big triple challenge: mixing multidimensional bionics, making portraits of people and painting on wood.

“In addition to my team that helps me with all technical work, I have the most important trusted and responsible person who is assigned the honorable and important task of being autor of the titles of all my works. Sometimes his interpretations are quite unexpected even for me,” Nina admits.

“My new works, among other things, depend a lot on a positive mood, ” says the artist.