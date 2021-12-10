Nightclubs in France will be ordered to close for four weeks from this weekend

Nightclubs in France will be ordered to close for four weeks from this weekend, said French Prime Minister Jean Castex

Schoolchildren will also face stricter social distancing and extended use of face masks, said Jean Castex.

Castex said employers should encourage staff to work from home and urged people to ease off social engagements such as office parties as the year-end holidays approach.

And health passes will now be required for eating venues in outdoor Christmas markets, he said.

Nightclub owners reacted furiously to the new shutdown, having already been closed for most of last winter and spring before reopening in July.

