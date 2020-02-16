Night sky monitoring in Andorra 16.02.2020 Four corners of the Pyrenees with Joël Machado / art, nature, photos, sky Night sky monitoring in AndorraSee here more about Joël Machado Gomes Valira river in the sunset, Andorra la Vella 16.01.2020 Roads at night in Grau Roig, Andorra 16.01.2020 Andorra in autumn. Rivers and bridges 16.01.2020 Winter night sky in the mountains of Andorra 16.01.2020 Mountain serpentine in winter in Andorra 16.01.2020 Caldea in the Rainy Mood 16.01.2020 Read more: Four corners of the Pyrenees with Joël Machado ...