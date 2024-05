Nieul-lès-Saintes castle (fr. The Château de Nieul) is located in Nieul-lès-Saintes, in Charente-Maritime, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France.

Jeanne de Parthenay inherited the land from Nieul in 1370, and it was her husband, Jean Chaudrier (or Jehan Chaudrier), an ancestor of Ronsard, who built this fortified castle. The castle was sold as national property in 1793, and was shared between three farmers.

From 1972, it underwent a major restoration. Its restoration still continues and it was listed in the Supplementary Inventory of Historical Monuments on July 8, 1988.

Located about 20 minutes by car from Rochefort.

GPS coordinates: 45° 45′ 21″ N, 0° 44′ 56″ E

Shortest distances by car:

From Paris : 4 hr 45 min (473 km) via A10

: 4 hr 45 min (473 km) via A10 From Bordeaux : 1 hr 33 min (130 km) via A10

: 1 hr 33 min (130 km) via A10 From Lyon : 6 hr 10 min (643 km) via A89

: 6 hr 10 min (643 km) via A89 From Marseille : 7 hr 13 min (767 km) via A62

: 7 hr 13 min (767 km) via A62 From Toulouse : 3 hr 34 min (368 km) via A62 and A10

: 3 hr 34 min (368 km) via A62 and A10 From Monaco : 9 hr 23 min (949 km) via A62

: 9 hr 23 min (949 km) via A62 From Andorra : 5 hr 51 min (550 km) via A62

: 5 hr 51 min (550 km) via A62 From Madrid : 8 hr 26 min (820 km) via A-1 and A63

: 8 hr 26 min (820 km) via A-1 and A63 From Moscow : 34 hr (3,316 km) via E30/M1

: 34 hr (3,316 km) via E30/M1 From Belgrade : 20 hr 46 min (2,003 km) via E70

: 20 hr 46 min (2,003 km) via E70 From Istanbul : 30 hr (2,952 km) via E70

: 30 hr (2,952 km) via E70 From Bern: 9 hr 9 min (835 km) via A1

See also France travel guide

See also Spain travel guide

See also Pyrenees travel guide

See also Andorra travel guide