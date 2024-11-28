The FIS Freeride World Championships has officially announced Andorra for its 2026 event. This is a historic milestone: the world’s best freeriders will compete for World Champion titles in ski and snowboard under FIS authority. Nicolas Hale Woods, Freeride World Tour (FWT) Founder and CEO, told us about this event and shared the latest news about the evolution of this sport.

Interview: Irina Rybalchenko

The first historical FIS Freeride Championship is to be held in Andorra. Why did you choose Andorra?

There are two main reasons. The first reason is we’ve had a ten-year partnership. Ten years of excellent experience in terms of snow conditions, our partnerships with Ordino-Arcalis and Andorra Tourism have welcomed us with great hospitality. So, we know each other well and we know that we have a strong support. So it’s good to start and have the first world championships with partners you trust.

The second reason is the number of options in the mountains. We’ve used five different venues in cold powder snow, and in spring snow, so it’s very flexible. Here in Andorra Freeride feels like at home,

Due to difficult off-piste conditions this winter, the Freeride World Tour team decided to cancel the competition in the Pyrenees and to move to the Alps. Are you sure that the weather conditions in 2026 will allow you to held FIS Freeride World Championship?

We’re never sure of weather conditions. And that’s the same in Switzerland, as well as in Andorra, in Alaska, in Japan. We have to adapt, and sometimes it doesn´t work. But that’s part of the game!

We have been organizing the competitions for 30 years. Next March will be the 30th anniversary of FWT in Verbier! So, we know that there’s no guarantee, and that’s why, each time when it happens, it is magical. It’s not like a football match. It’s unpredictable. But we don’t like predictable things.

But nevertheless, do you have any plan B?

Well, if the snow conditions and the weather forecast are not good 15 days before the competition, we will postpone it to later in the winter. And if it doesn’t work later in the winter, we will organize it next year, to ensure that we have the most chances and the most cards in our hands to make it happens. It’s a plan that we’ve been discussing with our Andorran partners for months.

But it will be Andorra in any cases?

Indeed, it will be in Andorra.

This is Andorra missing the FWR competitions, first time after 10 years holding this important international sport event. What is the reason?

Freeride historically moves from one destination to another. The only one stable which is from the beginning is Verbier. In France we went to Tignes, from Tignes to Chamonix… We need to bring some change. The opportunity is to host an event in France, in Val Thorens. This is a big opportunity. France is a huge market, it´s number one in Europe for skiing. So, we worked on coming back to France for the FWT and go to Andorra for the FIS World Championships. Undoubtedly, this is a good progression for Andorra.

How big is the FIS World Championship budget?

It’s approximately 850,000 euros. Half of the budget pays Andorra.

And how big is the prize fund?

It is 75,000 euros, which is the same then what we have for FWT events.

Judges will evaluate each race on five criteria: line choice, control, fluidity, technique and air&style. The Championship is going to be just one day. Is it enough?

Yes, it’s enough to have four categories, totaling 67 riders, 24 ski males, 16 ski females, 16 snowboard males, 10 snowboard females, plus the Andorran Ski Federation will have one wildcard (Andorran rider Joan Aracil is qualified for the World Tour 2025). If he ranks in the top 12, he will automatically be qualified in the World Championships in 2026.

Will Russian riders participate?

This is a very good question. Russian rider Anna Orlova is participating in FWT this year. For the moment, FIS has not said no to Russian athletes for the FIS World Championship. This is to be confirmed before the event. Hopefully the geopolitical situation at hand will be over by then.

Are you going to update a contract for FWT with Andorra?

We don’t know yet. Now we have a 16 months communication plan till February 2026, because the qualification for the World Championships in 2026 will happen in 2025. It’s the rankings in 2025 that will determine which rider will come in 2026.

We have a long-term plan, and then once this works, we’ll see what will come after that. It is not just thought of as a one-off, but to continue our collaboration in the long term.

Will freeride ever be in the Olympics contests? Is there any work in this direction at the global level?

With the World Championships confirmed in Andorra in 2026, we are moving a step further. Now, the Olympic Committee is saying, okay, freeriding is ready. They have a World Tour, they have a World Championship, they have a junior event, a qualifying event… The base of the sport is events in 22 countries, with riders from 71 countries, almost 10,000 licensed riders last winter. So, we are officially candidates.

FIS Secretary General Michel Vion confirmed in a conversation with the IOC a month ago that FIS is interested in including freeride in the 2030 Olympic Games program. The next steps are an exchange between the FIS, us and the IOC to make sure that our candidacy is fully ready.

The final decision will be in September 2025. So in only 10 months we will know if the freeride is in the 2030 Olympics. The reason why the chance is high is because the sport is exciting to a wide audience and has a very strong base with more and more young skiers and snowboarders.

And the very good news is that the 2034 Olympics will be held in Salt Lake City, and the organizing committee has already said to the IOC that they want freeride. It’s not confirmed yet, but we have high hopes that it will be