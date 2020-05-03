Next Monday, 4th May the second opening phase will be activated in Andorra as epidemiological data evolve favourably

The second phase will reactivate 2,400 companies and 4,700 people, of which about 1,500 are part of the professionals who will have to go to work with only half the staff at any one time, thus reducing the number of people to the data recommended by the ministry of Health.

The second phase includes: construction (there is a protocol that guarantees 100% safe conduct of the activity); industrial tasks such as plumbing and electricity; mechanical workshops (service for vehicle maintenance); notaries, lawyers, economists (they will only be able to go to the workplace 50% at a time, which will have to be distributed in shifts if necessary); the manufacture of strategic products such as credit cards and private education electronically.

Morover, 128 professional athletes will be able to resume training in Andorra (51 athletes from the NOW programme who will train from the facilities of the Ordino technical centre, 14 players from Morabanc Andorra will train at the Andorra sports centre in individual training, 48 cyclists will have the Coll d’Ordino as an authorized section for their training and 15 motorcyclists will be able to train at the 1,600 level of Naturlàndia).

The possibility of making daily outings from 11th May is being studied.

The third phase could be activated on 18th May if epidemiological data evolves favourably.