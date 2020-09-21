New SPA Baths will be opened in Spanish Pyrenees

Llívia (70 km from Andorra) has opened its thermal baths for the testing phase. The area around the Parc de Sant Guillem consists of three small pools and one big pool.

All works, including water testing, will be completed by the beginning of 2020-2021 ski season.

The water temperature is about 30 degrees and it can be heated up to 39 degrees.

The investment in the thermal baths was around 450,000 euros.

Similar SPA Baths already exist in nearby towns, notably at Llo (covered area) and Dorres (open area).