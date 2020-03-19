New screening area was being set up in the old funeral area of the Hospital

Health Minister Martinez: “No one knows when the epidemic will end. It is growing all over Europe. If our methods are effective we will start to see cases stabilizing from next week.

Martínez Benazet insists that confinement is the best way to contain the spread of Covid-19. He said that a new screening area was being set up in the old funeral area of the Hospital, which has basement access for those patients with respiratory disorders. This service adds to the current healthcare provided by GPs and the hospital for those suffering from COVID-19. Martínez Benazet pointed out that the measures decreed by the Government are aimed at protecting the population’s health, especially those at risk which includes the health professionals. The strategy, he added, is focused on trying to stop the disease’s contagion curve.

· The Ministry is planning to take over a whole building close to the hospital exclusively for people suspected of having, or having the coronavirus. It will be headed by a lung specialist and will allow patients at different stages of the disease to be treated in different areas of the building.

· Remarking on the extreme contagiousness of #coronavirus, he said, “I’ve seen people not complying with the basic regulations,” and reminded everyone that such people could be penalized for going against Andorra’s public health needs.

Spokesman Eric Jover thanked the EU authorities who, when considering closing the borders, took into account the special circumstances of Andorra

How long can the Covid-19 last on different surfaces?

90 young volunteers will be assessed before being referred to the Red Cross

The College of Psychologists has made the following email address available for anyone suffering from depression and anxiety attacks

A new decree limits the sale of alcoholic beverages and tobacco to Andorrans and residents only

The new telephone line established by the government of Andorra to provide information on the coronavirus – 188 – received 279 calls this Saturday

