New French Travel Certificate Requirements starts from this Monday, November 30th

New French Travel Certificate Requirements starts from this Monday, November 30th. It must be presented at the border or on the request of security forces at any of their roadside controls.

This documentation will be valid at least until December 15th when a new phase of confinement de-escalation will be launched, as long as the improved health situation allows.

A night curfew will continue from 21h – 7h (except for December 24th and 31st).

Despite the fact that traffic between regions will now be allowed, President of France Emmanuel Macron has asked people to limit unnecessary travel this week.

Driving around France without a certificate will incur a fine of 135€ for the first infringement and 3,750€ for three offences in one month.

