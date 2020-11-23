New COVID-19 measures for bars and cafes in Andorra: the maximum number of people per table is still 2 in indoor spaces, but 4 people per table in outdoor services

The Head of Government of Andorra, Xavier Espot, and the Minister of Health of Andorra, Joan Martínez Benazet, have announced the relaxation of some of the temporary measures decreed to contain the spread of the pandemic affecting bars and restaurants.

Starting next Tuesday, November 24th, in bars and cafés, the maximum number of people per table is still 2 in indoor spaces, but it will increase to 4 people per table in outdoor services.

In restaurants, a maximum of 4 people can be grouped per table, unless the household nucleus is higher.

With regard to face-to-face work meetings, the maximum number of people also becomes 4 people, as well as that of family and / or friends meetings – unless the household nucleus is higher.

Espot concluded by saying that the other measures already in force remain the same and will be reviewed and updated every eight days following the recommendations of the health authorities.