Naturlandia begins a new stage of its existence with the appointment of a new general manager

Naturlandia begins a new stage of its existence with the appointment of a new general manager with the aim of professionalizing the company’s Board of Directors over the short term.

· The Board of Directors of Camparabassa S.A. has appointed Xabier Ajona, the company’s new general manager. He will be incorporated on 1st June.

· As pointed out by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Camprabassa S.A. and Consul General of Sant Julià de Lòria, the aim is to take a new approach to the management of Naturlandia and work to make it an economic turning point for the parish.

