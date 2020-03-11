National commission on children and youth will fight against violence

The Andorran National Commission for Children and Youth held its first meeting, the aim of which is to activate two new protocols. The first protocol concerns immediate action to identify suspicion of physical and sexual abuse of children and adolescents (PAI). The second protocol concerns the prevention of risk situations (PAS).

The two protocols take into account the law on the rights of children and youth, as well as the recommendations of international organizations.

The members of the commission also examined a number of questions in accordance with the National Drug Control Plan.

