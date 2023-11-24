Bishops’ Palace in Saint-Lizier

Bishops’ Palace in Saint-Lizier (fr. Palais des Evêques)

The Bishop’s Palace in Saint-Lizier (France, Pyrenees) is currently a departmental museum of Ariège with archaeological artifacts, a variety of objects and paintings from the region, as well as various temporary exhibitions.

Working hours:

From 10:00 to 18:30: from July to September 15
From 14:00 to 18:00: for other periods
Closed on Monday

Ticket prices:

From 13 to 18 years: 3.8 euros
Groups: from 2.60 to 5.00 euros
Students: 4.2 euros
Adults: from 3.00 Euro to 5.60 Euro
Family pass (2 adults + 2 children): 15.9 euros
Children from 5 to 12 years: 3 euros

Contacts:

Tel: 05 61 04 81 86

[email protected]

How to get there?

From Toulouse: A64, D117

From Andorra: N22, N20, D117

GPS coordinates

Latitude: 1.137364, longitude: 43.00286

