Bishops’ Palace in Saint-Lizier (fr. Palais des Evêques)
The Bishop’s Palace in Saint-Lizier (France, Pyrenees) is currently a departmental museum of Ariège with archaeological artifacts, a variety of objects and paintings from the region, as well as various temporary exhibitions.
Working hours:
From 10:00 to 18:30: from July to September 15
From 14:00 to 18:00: for other periods
Closed on Monday
Ticket prices:
From 13 to 18 years: 3.8 euros
Groups: from 2.60 to 5.00 euros
Students: 4.2 euros
Adults: from 3.00 Euro to 5.60 Euro
Family pass (2 adults + 2 children): 15.9 euros
Children from 5 to 12 years: 3 euros
Contacts:
Tel: 05 61 04 81 86
How to get there?
From Toulouse: A64, D117
From Andorra: N22, N20, D117
GPS coordinates
Latitude: 1.137364, longitude: 43.00286