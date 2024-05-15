Naval Aeronautics Museum (fr. Musée de l’Aéronautique Navale) is located in Rochefort, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France.

The museum of naval aeronautics, located on the site of the former naval aeronautical base at Rochefort-Soubise in Charente-Maritime, is a museum which includes about 40 aircrafts (planes, seaplanes, gliders, helicopters) but also many engines, 1500 models and electronic equipment.

History facts

Created in 1988, it was then called the museum of naval aeronautics traditions in Rochefort

November 1st, 1990, establishment of the National Association of Friends of the Museum of Naval Aeronautics (ANAMAN)

In 2009 the site, acquired by the department, includes more than eleven hectares, a control tower and two hangars

In 2016, development of direct access to the museum to facilitate visits.

Collection

The museum, located in the “Dodin” hangar with a surface area of 3,500 m2, exhibits devices such as:

Planes:

Aquilon, the Navy’s first jet3

Standard IV M 4

Dewoitine D520

F8NE Crusader

Fouga CM-175 Zephyr

Jaguar M 5 which is a unique copy

Lockheed P2V-7 Neptune, with twin engines: propellers and reactors



Max-Holste MH-1521 Broussard

MD 312 Flamant M

MS 760 Paris

Nord-Aviation N262

Super Standard

Douglas C-47 “Dakota”

Breguet 1050 “Alizé”

Helicopters:

Alouette II

Bell 47 G1

Westland WG 13 Lynx

SA 321 G Super Frelon

Vertol H 21C “Banana”

Glider:

Caudron C.800

A collection of 1,500 models of historical aircrafts of the French Navy, at 1:72 scale, relating to Naval Aeronautics, World War II and general aviation (zeppelin, rocket and stealth aircraft).

Aircraft engines used for the training of Naval Aviation personnel (Wright 3350-32w), a DRAA2B flight radar and an LMT 141 flight simulator cabin.

The “St-Trojan” hangar houses the aircraft undergoing restoration and maintenance.

Rates

Adult 8 €

Child rate 4 €

Schedule

Only Tuesdays and Saturdays (tel: +33 6 77 71 10 16, +33 6 84 54 29 93)

Address: Rond Point Albert Bignon, BP 90179, 17300 ROCHEFORT

GPS coordinates: 45° 56′ 04″ N, 0° 59′ 25″ E

