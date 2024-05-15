Museum of Naval Aviation and its collection

Naval Aeronautics Museum (fr. Musée de l’Aéronautique Navale) is located in Rochefort, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France.

The museum of naval aeronautics, located on the site of the former naval aeronautical base at Rochefort-Soubise in Charente-Maritime, is a museum which includes about 40 aircrafts (planes, seaplanes, gliders, helicopters) but also many engines, 1500 models and electronic equipment.

History facts

Created in 1988, it was then called the museum of naval aeronautics traditions in Rochefort

November 1st, 1990, establishment of the National Association of Friends of the Museum of Naval Aeronautics (ANAMAN)

In 2009 the site, acquired by the department, includes more than eleven hectares, a control tower and two hangars

In 2016, development of direct access to the museum to facilitate visits.

Collection

The museum, located in the “Dodin” hangar with a surface area of 3,500 m2, exhibits devices such as:

Planes:
Aquilon, the Navy’s first jet3
Standard IV M 4
Dewoitine D520
F8NE Crusader
Fouga CM-175 Zephyr
Jaguar M 5 which is a unique copy
Lockheed P2V-7 Neptune, with twin engines: propellers and reactors


Max-Holste MH-1521 Broussard
MD 312 Flamant M
MS 760 Paris
Nord-Aviation N262
Super Standard
Douglas C-47 “Dakota”
Breguet 1050 “Alizé”
Helicopters:
Alouette II
Bell 47 G1
Westland WG 13 Lynx
SA 321 G Super Frelon
Vertol H 21C “Banana”
Glider:
Caudron C.800

A collection of 1,500 models of historical aircrafts of the French Navy, at 1:72 scale, relating to Naval Aeronautics, World War II and general aviation (zeppelin, rocket and stealth aircraft).

Aircraft engines used for the training of Naval Aviation personnel (Wright 3350-32w), a DRAA2B flight radar and an LMT 141 flight simulator cabin.

The “St-Trojan” hangar houses the aircraft undergoing restoration and maintenance.

Rates

Adult 8 €
Child rate 4 €

Schedule

Only Tuesdays and Saturdays (tel: +33 6 77 71 10 16, +33 6 84 54 29 93)

Address: Rond Point Albert Bignon, BP 90179, 17300 ROCHEFORT

GPS coordinates: 45° 56′ 04″ N, 0° 59′ 25″ E

Shortest distances by car:

  • From Paris: 5 hr 15 min (469 km) via A10
  • From Bordeaux: 1 hr 53 min (156 km) via A10
  • From Lyon: 6 hr 41 min (668 km) via A89
  • From Marseille: 7 hr 43 min (794 km) via A62
  • From Toulouse: 3 hr 52 min (394 km) via A62 and A10
  • From Monaco: 9 hr 42 min (975 km) via A62
  • From Andorra: 6 hr 10 min (576 km) via A62
  • From Madrid: 8 hr 47 min (849 km) via A-1
  • From Moscow: 36 hr (3,376 km) via E30/M1
  • From Belgrade: 21 hr 35 min (2,029 km) via E70
  • From Istanbul: 32 hr (2,979 km) via E70
  • From Bern: 9 hr 39 min (907 km) via A10

