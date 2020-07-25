Mountaineering Baptism on the north face of the Pedraforca

Pedraforca, one of the most beautiful mountains in Catalonia (2947 m), was traditionally a cradle of mountaineering for Catalan climbers. It has two main peaks that look like a pitchfork when viewed from the East (Pedraforca means “pitchfork of stone” in Catalan). Some rather daring routes such as the “Estasen” route was opened in 1928 and is still quite attractive to climbers today.

We propose “Estasen” route, with its 600m climb on the north face. This route testifies the audacity of these Catalan pioneers who found a logical and easy way to reach the top of the Calderer (2943 m), which path allows us to admire unforgettable landscapes.

Approach: 1h

Via: 4 / 6h

Return: 1.30h

Difficulty: AD (stages IVº)

Access to the wall starts from the Lluís Estasen refuge, where you can spend the night and have lunch after this activity (you can try mountain rice – typical of this region).

From Barcelona you must go to Berga (road C-16) and follow the principal road just before arriving in Guardiola de Berguedà, where you turn left to Saldes, the village just below the mountain. When you arrive in Saldes you can park at the Gressolet belvedere or next to the refuge.

The view of the massif is spectacular from the road.

It’s typical shape and the fact that the massif is not part of a mountain range have made this mountain one of the most famous in Catalonia. The Pedraforca massif has been declared a Natural Site of National Interest and the area is part of the Cadí-Moixeró Natural Park.

Author: Xavi Bonatti, professional climber, mountain guide