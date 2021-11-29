Most Catalan ski resorts opened this weekend

Intense snow in the Pyrenees during the week sees activity return after tough 2020-2021 season.

Most ski resorts in Catalonia opened this weekend, earlier than expected, benefiting from the intense snowstorm that affected the Catalan Pyrenees between Tuesday and Thursday.

Activity usually returns to the Catalan slopes coinciding with the December 6 and December 8 bank holidays, but the most popular ones were able to move the inauguration of the 2021-2022 season around ten days forward.

Alpine ski resorts Port Ainé and La Massella opened on Friday, with Boí Taüll, Baqueira Beret, La Molina and Vallter welcoming skiers from Saturday.

Other ski resorts in the country, including Port del Comte, will open next week, with the Nordic skiing one Tuixent – la Vansa already on from Friday.

Around 30 cm of snowfall has enabled a progressive return to activity – although not all the slopes are available yet.

Sanitary passports are not required to access the slopes.