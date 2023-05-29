Mosfilm is a Soviet and Russian film studio founded in 1924. One of the largest film studios in Europe, based on which most Russian film, television and video products are produced.

One of the oldest film companies in the USSR and Russia after the Lenfilm film studio and the Maxim Gorky Central Film Studio for Children and Youth Films. As of 2020, the film studio has produced over 2,500 feature films.

The area of the cinema is 34.5 hectares.

Full name – Federal State Unitary Enterprise Mosfilm Cinema Concern.

The film studio has a museum and a tour desk (10:00-18:30), which organizes programs that allow you to learn about interesting facts from the history of the Mosfilm and its best movies and see the scenery, costumes, and equipment used during filming. Also, visitors are shown the monuments on the territory and pavilions for filming.

Car and equipment pavilions include more than 50 unique objects.

Excursions are held for organized groups and among individual visitors who wish to visit the film studio, and combined groups are formed.

You can buy tickets to visit the exposition at the film studio’s tour desk, but remember that registration for the next month starts on the 10th of the current month.

When ordering tickets through the tour desk of the film studio, the cost for individual visitors will be:

For adults — 750 rubles

For schoolchildren – 600 rubles.

Tours last 1.5 hours, they are held on certain days – from Monday to Friday at 13:00 and 16:00, Saturday and Sunday at 11:00 and 16:00.

Address: Mosfilmovskaya street, 1, Moscow.