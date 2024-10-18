Moscow Fashion Week has wrapped up, drawing an impressive crowd of 65,000 attendees during its six-day run from October 4 to 9 at the Central Exhibition Hall ‘Manege’. About 200 designers from 41 cities across Russia, alongside brands from seven other countries including China, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, and India showcased their collections.

Moscow Fashion Week featured 83 fashion shows.

HATSIBANA

The HATSIBANA brand launched its new line, “Wild Rose,” combining individual style with high fashion. The collection showcased classic haute couture, featuring maxi-length garments made from flowing fabrics that were beautifully draped. The models walked the runway adorned in a harmonious blend of textures, lending an impressive cohesiveness to the overall visual.

Notably, various interpretations of hoods were highlighted, even exhibited as innovative metal structures. The collection drew inspiration from traditional patterns native to Kabardino-Balkaria, the brand’s home region.

A standout piece was a striking snow-white maxi cloak adorned with rosehip embroidery – a symbol of the brand – worn by the final model.

IMKMODE

Gothic motifs dominated the runway as the new IMKMODE collection drew inspiration from the theme of requiem. This collection represents a complex synergy, juxtaposing the ethereal with the rugged.

The design approach reflects this idea, featuring fitted trench coats with bold shoulders crafted from robust leather, alongside snug dresses that engage in a stylish dialogue with looser, lightweight fabrics and minimalist silhouettes.

LEFFERS

The inspiration for LEFFERS’ new collection stemmed from the mesmerizing nature of pearls hidden beneath the sea. The line features minimalist yet feminine pieces that elegantly fit the figure and highlight the silhouette.

Textures blend satin sheens with dense fabrics, soft ostrich feathers, and airy chiffon. The color palette revolves around pearl shades of gray and cream tones, harmoniously interwoven with wine and chocolate hues.

LI LAB

The LI LAB brand paid homage to black with a stunning new collection featuring an array of textures and styles. While the collection embraced a predominantly dark palette, shades of burgundy, beige, and white added refreshing accents, ensuring that the overall presentation remained anything but dull. Notably, contrasting lacing appeared as a decorative element in several pieces, including a standout maxi dress with an ultra-high slit reaching the top of the thigh.

LUTANI

The LUTANI brand unveiled its new collection, “Resonance,” blending elegance with simplicity. The complete collection featured sophisticated suits, versatile checkered shirts, a relaxed-fitting dress, and standout berry color bombers and down jackets. Notably, the color palette ranged from warm wine color and burgundy to chocolate and lemon, evoking a sense of comfort and relaxation.

Maison KALEIDOSCOPE

Creative director Ekaterina Kombarova draws inspiration from travel, art, and the diverse cultures and mythologies of global traditions. All these elements come together in a kaleidoscope that creates a cohesive and stylish picture. A standout feature of this collection, titled “Rose,” is the array of maxi cardigans. The hems of the cardigans are adorned with dynamic fringe, taking on various forms: resembling feathers, large ribbons, and even showcasing a beautiful gradient.

Norkina Daria N97

The Siberian brand Norkina Daria N97 radiated warmth with its new collection, “Morozko”. A standout feature was the use of pillows as accessories, available in sizes ranging from miniature to maxi.

The presence of playful accents like bows, ruffles, and 3D appliqués enhanced the enchanting theme.

ohh.mirrra

Moscow-based brand ohh.mirrra highlighted the artistry of handcraft and thoughtful details, with each product being truly unique. This collection serves as a manifesto for the future, reimagining retro aesthetics within modern contexts.

3D appliqués and textured elements defined the collection, featuring blooming motifs, playful frills, and intriguing distressed details. The use of fluid fabrics created a mesmerizing effect.

OKSANA KOSAREVA

Designer Oksana Kosareva made her debut at Moscow Fashion Week, showcasing a collection that features key pieces, unique capsules, and innovative designs. Drawing inspiration from the structured silhouettes of the 1980s, alongside the lightness of the 1950s and 1970s, the collection artfully blends rich materials with airy fabrics. Luxurious lace, translucent elastic mesh, and organza come together with denim, leather, and Italian wool to create a striking contrast.

The collection features distinctive dragon prints balanced with soft silk organza, while trendy 3D applications in the form of origami buds, voluminous fabric accents, and fluttering feathers add a sense of dynamism. The interplay of vibrant colors with a serene palette achieves a beautiful equilibrium throughout the collection.

POPOV FUR

POPOV FUR is renowned for incorporating architectural elements into its fashion collections, as well as infusing patterns inspired by great paintings and iconic artists.

The new collection continued this theme, narrating tales from Russia, which served as the show’s guiding motif. Majolica panels, reminiscent of those adorning the Metropol Hotel, adorned fur coats, capes, bombers, and parkas, showcasing the sophistication, beauty, and spirit of the country.

Impressively, the entire collection maintains a practical versatility, allowing these artistic pieces to seamlessly complement any style.

ROGOV

The ROGOV brand has unveiled an elegant collection. Fans of animal prints will love the loose, elongated sweaters.

SaiJamin

SaiJamin introduced the new collection, meaning “Wing” in Circassian. This collection harmoniously blends tradition and modernity, drawing on the rich cultural heritage of the Circassians. Characteristic elements of the Circassian costume were evident, including gazyrs, flared sleeves, and contrasting stripes.

SERGEY SYSOEV

Designer Sergey Sysoev is guided by a vital principle: “Each dress you create must be extremely necessary for someone; otherwise, why expend energy on it?” This philosophy influenced his new collection presented at Moscow Fashion Week, where nature served as the main inspiration. The cuts predominantly showcase a free and relaxed silhouette, perfect for midi and maxi lengths. Asymmetrical elements, exquisite draping, delicate floral accents, and details reminiscent of wheat ears add a refined touch to this nature-inspired line.

SHCHUR

The latest SHCHUR collection embodies the brand’s core principle: a symbiosis of exclusivity and versatility. The collection stands out for its clear, graphic lines and the intriguing mix of light materials with dense textures.

SOLANGEL

The new SOLANGEL collection subtly conveyed that one can still look runway-ready during the cold season. The collection featured essential knitwear intricately embellished with rhinestones.

Looks included combinations of shorts paired with relaxed cardigans, loose sweaters with jeans, and mini dresses accented with statement tights, exemplifying that even basic wardrobe elements can be styled in distinctive ways.

Soroka On Course

The key theme of the Soroka on Course collection, showcased at Moscow Fashion Week, was transformable suits.

The designs embody strict lines and clear shapes, open shoulders, flowing folds, and impeccable drapery, all presented in a sophisticated and functional color palette.

SPONTA

The SPONTA brand presents its own take on modest fashion, drawing from its roots in Karachay-Cherkessia. Designer Sapiyat Erkenova emphasizes comfort for women through relaxed cuts, high-quality natural fabrics, harmonious layering, and a blend of different materials and moods. SPONTA’s approach demonstrates that modest fashion can transcend overly simplistic or minimalistic styles.

Surovaya

The Surovaya showcasing a variety of looks that included coordinated family looks and diverse women’s ensembles. This approach highlights the idea that a woman can embody many roles: a successful professional, a loving mother, and a romantic soul.

SVALE

At Moscow Fashion Week, the SVALE brand presented its Blade collection, inspired by the dynamic nature of the modern woman. Flowing lightweight fabrics gently highlight the figure, while denser materials outline the silhouette. Airy maxi dresses are juxtaposed with form-fitting pencil skirts, embodying the collection’s mix of strength and sensuality, and showcasing femininity in all its nuances. The collection captures the duality of a woman’s nature – strong yet gentle, bold yet fragile – expressed through a harmonious palette of black, white, beige, and red, with intricate lines and lacey transparency.

Vestiaire

The Moscow-based brand Vestiaire dedicated its collection to the concept of a basic wardrobe, demonstrating how classic styles can be modern and visually striking. The show featured sleek silhouettes, a restrained color scheme, and luxurious materials like suede, leather, cashmere, silk organza, and high-quality wool taffeta. Strict straight-cut jackets, tailored tops with American armholes, polos, and cardigans added a refined touch to the looks.

YANA BESFAMILNAYA

The YANA BESFAMILNAYA brand remains true to its vision, unveiling a collection centered around deconstruction. This collection pays tribute to the piercing wind, resulting in multi-layered outfits where various pieces overlap to symbolize protection while allowing for unconventional styling. Grunge aesthetics make a striking appearance with distressed elements, including torn-off sleeves and trousers, along with intriguing details like metal clips and pins.

YEGOR ZAITSEV

Zaitsev’s show, honoring the late Russian fashion designer Yegor Zaitsev, offered an emotional experience, marrying stylish experimentation with futuristic and avant-garde designs that symbolized the struggle between darkness and light. Audiences were treated to garments adorned with decorative tentacles, complex deconstructed cuts, sharp hem and shoulder edges, along with headdresses featuring peaks and elongated sharpened c hat crowns. Despite the otherworldly outfits, the collection remained true to the art and DNA of the Moscow Fashion House of Vyacheslav Zaitsev.

ZA ZA

The ZA_ZA brand has unveiled a collection for the bold and adventurous. Sharp, exaggerated shoulders, glossy patent leather puff sleeves, shoes that evoke the likeness of bird feet, and floral-shaped gloves successfully completed this avant-garde ensemble.

Renowned for its fearless approach to color and shape, the brand showcases an audacious design philosophy that emphasizes intricate details and cut precision.

XakaMa

XakaMa showcased a fusion of oriental minimalism and complex deconstruction, celebrating the enigmatic nature of confident women with a sense of self-irony. The collection featured relaxed parachute trousers paired with translucent skirts, loose shirts matched with relaxed bottoms, and oversized leather jackets or long-pile fur coats. Fur emerged as a significant element, enhancing hems of translucent fabric skirts and adding dimension to sleeves and shoulders.

Decorative touches included large patch pockets, metal rivets, flowing lacing that created a fringe effect, and translucent inserts that added a light touch to the overall silhouette.

FIORI Dress Code & ETNOfresh

Designer Marina Vilisova, the creative director of ETNOfresh and FIORI Dress Code, unified the brands for Moscow Fashion Week, presenting new collection, that featured a blend of minimalist garments paired with spectacular traditional headdresses crafted from intricate, multi-layered openwork knitting.

FASHION REBELS

At the FASHION REBELS show, the brand debuted a captivating spring-summer collection inspired by a film featuring Catherine Deneuve.

This vibrant collection reflects a pivotal moment when women radically embraced trousers and jeans, celebrating their individuality and value.

The collection features flowing dresses, denim pieces like trench coats and skirts, and stylish trousers.

EFREMOV

Designer Sergey Efremov’s collection enchanted with dynamic outfits inspired by the idea of a modern witch coven. Fringes adorned garments, forming unique chokers and vibrant embellishments on shoulders.

Particular emphasis is placed on leather shorts, cape jackets with metallic zippers and patch pockets, as well as leather ponchos, all adorned with fringe. Hats with sturdy ropes and striking sailor knots stand out, not just for their decorative appeal but also for their elongated crowns, which beautifully accentuate the look of a modern witch.

CHERNOVSKY

The CHERVONSKY brand debuted its latest collection, fittingly named BORSCH. This collection highlights women’s outerwear adorned with original prints inspired by the vibrant tones of beets and cabbage.

Attention-grabbing elements include dresses and turtlenecks crafted from mesh, luxurious velvet, and knits reminiscent of string bags designed to hold vegetables. These pieces are paired with unique cabbage prints and their inversions, while striking plastic beet slices integrated into the designs act as eye-catching decorative accents.

BARBINO MAISON

BARBINO MAISON brought a captivating mix of chic and rock to the runway, immersing the audience in a magical atmosphere inspired by the whimsical details of “Alice in Wonderland.”

The collection dazzled with luscious royal hems, stretchy trains, and dramatic multi-layered tulle frills that swirled with every movement.

Bold voluminous bows and trendy 3D appliqués added to the enchantment, as did the optical illusions woven throughout the pieces.

Glittering accents—from the shimmering lapels on cropped bolero jackets to a scattering of sequins – enhanced the overall magical ambiance of the show.

BÁKHTIN

Artem Bakhtin, founder and designer of the BÁKHTIN brand, draws significant inspiration from rock music and personal narratives, and his latest collection is no exception.

A standout item is a dress made from patent fabric that creates a flawless hourglass silhouette, alongside both men’s and women’s jackets featuring deep V-necklines.

Key highlights include garments with ultra-voluminous shoulders and extra-long sleeves, plus prints featuring newspaper clippings across various pieces.

ANRO by ALENA COJOCARU

A bionic model stole the spotlight during the ANRO by ALENA COJOCARU show, showcasing a collection brimming with items that accentuate the waist, featuring lightweight fabrics and graceful draping. The powerful contrast of sheer materials like organza with richly textured velvet embodies the modern woman – soft yet strong, filled with character and depth.

Eye-catching details included blouses with ruffles, a variety of peplum dresses, structured corsets, and pearl jewelry to complete the looks.

Ana Hildebrant

The Ana Hildebrant brand showcased a collection designed for comfort and durability. Aptly titled “Connected by Love”, This collection serves as a manifesto for versatile looks suitable for both everyday wear and sophisticated occasions. The primary material was knitwear, complemented by silk, cashmere, merino wool, and cotton.

Alexandra Serova

If fashion designers were to offer lessons in culture and history, Alexandra Serova, founder of the eponymous brand, would provide a compelling discourse on the Renaissance. The collection is thoughtfully divided into two segments: prêt-à-porter and evening wear. For everyday looks, the brand features flowing balloon skirts, corsets, and playful mini-skirts that add a touch of intrigue. The prêt-à-porter line is enhanced by stylish tweed sets, elongated jackets with daring necklines, relaxed trousers, and cozy cardigans.

Alena Nega

Alena Nega’s new collection beautifully pays tribute to her beloved city, Moscow, capturing the essence of the capital in every piece. Models graced the runway in minimalist scarlet kokoshniks that shimmered under the spotlight, paired with elegantly tailored silhouette dresses.

#6 By ALSU

N 6 by Alsu M. showcased silk dresses adorned with lace details, evoking a lingerie style, while classic suits and oversized jackets contributed functionality and sophistication to the collection. Accessories, including bold headbands, complement the overall color palette, featuring shades of snow-white, beige, scarlet, pearl, and black.

Highlighting the collection are standout accents like dramatic sleeves and tailored vests designed like dress coats with open backs. The brand N 6 by Alsu M. beautifully showcases how true femininity and elegance can be seamlessly blended with a business style.

ZUHAT

ZUHAT’s new collection explores the interplay between femininity and masculinity, examining the delicate balance between beauty and strength. The runway featured flowing maxi dresses harmoniously paired with satin bombers and structured floor-length dresses. Attention was drawn to transformer pieces, asymmetrical cuts, and detailed kaitag embroidery, as well as deconstructed jackets incorporating elements from traditional robes.

BITTE RUHE

The BITTE_RUHE brand premiered its latest collection beautifully embodies the brand’s philosophy. The brand continues to experiment with textures, incorporating lace, sequins, high-quality knitwear, and flowing viscose adorned with jacquard flowers.

In terms of color palettes, pink served as the primary hue, complemented by a successful blend of gray, white, and green.

BEENA

The latest collection from BEENA pays homage to the cultural heritage of Chuvashia, with a modern interpretation of traditional national costume complemented by the tukhya headdress. A significant highlight of the collection is a chest decoration made of silver coins, believed to be a talisman. Dominating the runway were a striking color trio of red, black, and white, alongside distinctive elements such as semi-fitted silhouettes, voluminous shoulders, contrasting embroidery, pleated skirts, and checkered prints.

