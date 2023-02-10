Everything is ready in the magnificent region of the Grande San Bernard Valley, in Italy, to welcome over 115 young athletes that will compete at the first ever ISMF Youth World Cup in Crevacol. The new generation of skimo stars will face an Individual race on Saturday and a Vertical on Sunday.

The weekend in the Aosta Valley will be devoted to the younger athletes of ski mountaineering, with the U20 and U18 athletes competing on the ISMF Youth World Cup while the FISI Ski Mountaineering will organize also open races for the U12 – U14 – U16 categories.

Athletes from Andorra, Austria, China, France, Germany, Italy, Romania, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand have registered for the first Youth World Cup. The season for the youngsters will continue in Boi Taull (Spain) for the ISMF World Championships, to then move to Villars sur Olon (Switzerland) for the second stop of the Youth World Cup and Val Louron (France) for the last stage.

For the Individual race on Saturday, the U20 Men will face a 8.5km race with 1040 D+, while the U20 women and U18 men have 6.5km and 830 D+ on the menu. The U18 women have ahead 6km and 785 D+.

The Vertical race, on Sunday, will see 400 D+ for the U18 women and 480 D+ for the other three categories.