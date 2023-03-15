Monserrat‘s Escolania choir will create a mixed group for the first time in its almost 1,000 years of history to include female voices. According to Catalan News, this is a “very important” step for the choir, and it will be formed of 20 to 25 boys and girls aged 17 to 24.

Despite the creation of the mixed choir, the Escolania boys’ choir will continue to be male-dominated and no female voices will be allowed.

The Escolania is considered the oldest music school in Europe, as it has been teaching students since the 13th century. It is only formed by boys aged 9 to 14.