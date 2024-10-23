The Monastery of Santa María del Puig or Royal Monastery of the Mercedarian Fathers of Puig de Santa Maria is located in the municipality of El Puig, Valencia, Valencian Community, Spain, just 14 km north of the city of the capital. Founded by the will of James I of Aragon in 1240.

Its historical relevance comes from the fact that in this place the final confrontation for the conquest of Valencia, the Battle of Puig, took place in 1237. The Virgin of Puig was considered for centuries as the patron saint of the Kingdom of Valencia.

The monastery continues to perform religious services, and you can also visit some rooms in the building such as the cloisters, the Royal Hall, the Gothic Hall of James I and the reproduction of the sword of King James I. Inside there is the National Museum of Printing and Graphic Art, with rooms set in the small artisanal printing workshops of the 15th century.

Address: Carrer lo Rat Penat, 1A, 46540 El Puig de Santa Maria, Valencia.

Wednesday

10 AM–1 PM

4–6 PM

Thursday

10 AM–1 PM

4–6 PM

Friday

10 AM–1 PM

4–6 PM



Saturday

10 AM–1 PM

4–6 PM

Sunday

12–1 PM

Monday

Closed

Tuesday

10 AM–1 PM

4–6 PM

How to get to?

From Madrid 3 hr 48 min (374 km) via A-3

See here Andorra travel guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide