Terrassa, capital of Industrial Modernism, fair on May 6 and 7 (2023)

Terrassa (Spain, Catalonia) has been able to conserve, recover and preserve an extensive modernist heritage and a real treasure in the form of factories, residences or old industrial warehouses shown in all their splendor during the celebration of the Modernist Fair.

This event allowed visitors to be real protagonists of a journey through time and learn what it was like and how people lived in the city at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century.

Parades of modernist dresses, vintage vehicles, craft and food markets, artistic shows, guided tours or open doors to some of the most important buildings and heritage elements in the city are some of the proposals we will be able to find during these days.

This year, the Terrassa Modernist Fair was available on the weekend of May 6 and 7 with a program that exceeded 300 activities.

This year’s Terrassa Modernist Fair was dedicated to dance.