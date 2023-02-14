Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-15: Soviet fighter aircraft

Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-15: Soviet fighter aircraft. Location: Girona (Catalonia, Spain)

The Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-15 (code NATO: Fagot) is a jet fighter aircraft developed by Mikoyan-Gurevich for the Soviet Union. The MiG-15 was one of the first successful jet fighters to incorporate swept wings to achieve high transonic speeds.

In aerial combat during the Korean War, it outclassed straight-winged jet day fighters, which were largely relegated to ground-attack roles. In response to the MiG-15’s appearance and in order to counter it, the United States Air Force rushed the North American F-86 Sabre to Korea.

When refined into the more advanced MiG-17, the basic design would again surprise the West when it proved effective against supersonic fighters such as the Republic F-105 Thunderchief and McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II in the Vietnam War of the 1960s.

Photos: Joan Mañé

